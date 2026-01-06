RFK Makes Heartfelt Gesture to Honor Greg Biffle’s Racing Legacy

Last month, when Greg Biffle passed away in a tragic plane crash while traveling to Florida for Christmas, the entire NASCAR world came together to pay tribute to one of the nicest people in the community. RFK Racing has now continued that effort by deciding to honor their former driver.

Biffle drove for the team for the majority of his career (2003 to 2016) and helped elevate its legacy in a significant way. He won the Truck Series and Xfinity championship with them. The organization has now added a new display at its museum, which includes different pieces from his career, including a car, trophies, race suit, and photos.

A plaque that has been placed next to the showcase reads, “The team at RFK Racing is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Greg Biffle and his family. As a person, family man and driver, his accomplishments helped form a cornerstone of our organization.”

“He was simply one of the best. Greg and his family will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” the message read further.

We’ve added a heartfelt new display to the RFK Racing museum. In honor of Greg, we’re highlighting some of his remarkable achievements with our team — including the iconic No. 16 that secured Ford’s 1,000th victory in NASCAR — and a special tribute to the legendary Biff. All… pic.twitter.com/a38kiOm7P4 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 5, 2026

The No. 16 car that is a part of the display holds a special place in history. It was the car with which Biffle secured Ford its 1000th victory in the sport.

Biffle the ranks of Roush Racing in 2002 and retired from full-time racing after the 2016 season. He picked up 19 wins with the team during this tenure.

How Biffle secured the 1000th win for Ford

Biffle was part of one of the most iconic moments for Ford back in 2013, which also marked the fourth time he won a race at Michigan Speedway. He beat Kevin Harvick to the finish line to secure the manufacturer’s 1,000th race victory.

Furthermore, it was the sixth time he had achieved that feat across NASCAR’s three national series. Two of those wins at Michigan came in the Truck Series. Naturally, he was thrilled to be the driver who helped the Blue Oval team reach such a significant milestone

Biffle expressed the same to the media, “Just super excited for Ford … It’s really exciting to see all that racing heritage and to be able to be a part of that with the 1,000th win. I think I contributed over 50 of those, which is a small number compared to 1,000, but still sure excited to be the number 1,000.”

Notably, it was also the final Cup Series win that he secured. These attributes make it a must for fans to visit the RFK Racing museum and remember the glorious days that he lived through.