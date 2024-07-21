Ross Chastain-Johnny Davis Relationship: NASCAR Driver’s Past With JD Motorsports Explored

JD Motorsports, one of the oldest names in NASCAR, filed for bankruptcy back in April. The Xfinity Series team still ran races in the 2024 season with its No. 4 and No. 6 cars but as it appears the engines are set to be turned off soon. Multiple sources revealed that team owner Johnny Davis laid off the majority of his workforce last week and the turn of events has left Ross Chastain sad.

Chastain spent four years driving for JD Motorsports from 2015 to 2018. He became the team’s most successful driver during this time and got a stable platform to build his career in return. The mutually beneficial relationship led to Chastain forming a strong bond with Davis. Asked about the fate of his former team in Indianapolis, he detailed how Davis supported him over the years.

He said, “Johnny is a guy who I thought would always be around. From racing against his cars to racing in his cars for the better part of four years… we had a lot of great times together and a lot of great memories. He kept me in the car when we didn’t have sponsorship and kept my career going along.” It was following his job with Davis that Chastain was able to land a full-time ride in the Cup Series.

Ross Chastain drove multiple seasons for JD Motorsports, which recently filed for bankruptcy and is not entered in the Xfinity race at Indy. Chastain says it’s sad, as he and Johnny Davis did a lot for each other. pic.twitter.com/ts62w9Bl0l — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 20, 2024

The driver is an important part of the team’s history. JD Motorsports’ best finish in NASCAR is fourth place, which it has secured on three occasions. The most recent two came courtesy of Chastain in 2017 and 2018. It has served as a starting point for many drivers in NASCAR and the Trackhouse Racing superstar is the brightest star amongst them all.

Details of JD Motorsports’ bankruptcy filing

JD Motorsports’ maiden season in NASCAR was in 1983. The team started 1,650 races over its stint and competed in at least one race in 27 seasons. On April 8, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and named 20 creditors as those with the largest unsecured claims. The largest creditor was American Express, to whom over $100,000 was owed. The total debt fell to $422,434.17.

Also among the list of creditors was ECR Engines, a concern of Richard Childress Racing. The team doesn’t have any notable outstanding pay that needs to be made to employees. It did not enter a car in the latest Xfinity Series race that went down at Indianapolis.

The race at Pocono the earlier weekend might be the last time the outfit’s car took to the tracks.