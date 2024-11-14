“Be More Responsible”: NASCAR Fans Tease Noah Gragson as Former SHR Driver Misplaces Race Helmet

Ahead of his final weekend with the Tony Stewart-owned Stewart-Haas Racing team, Noah Gragson donned a flashy, bluish-grey chrome-heavy helmet at the Martinsville race, clinching an 11th-place finish. He took to Instagram to flaunt the helmet, exclaiming, “NEW HELMET this is my new favorite paint job I’ve had! Lots of chrome on this one ❄️Thank you @polendesigns for the sweet new lid!”

However, while coming back after the final stint at Phoenix, Gragson misplaced the helmet at Charlotte airport after leaving it behind on American flight AA2336. In a bid to retrieve his prized headgear, the former #10 SHR driver reached out via social media, appealing for assistance to track it down.

“Does anyone work at the Charlotte airport? If so can you message me, I forgot my helmet on American flight AA2336 and need help getting it back. Lost and found is closed and no body at American Airlines is any help. Please Dm me if you can help”

Gragson further elaborated, “This is the helmet. I landed at gate c6.” Known for his affinity for distinctive helmets and frequently sharing their images online, the particular helmet might have held sentimental value as it was donned during his final races with Stewart-Haas Racing at Martinsville.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, fans couldn’t resist poking fun at his predicament. One fan chided Gragson, suggesting, “You should be more responsible,” while another shared a disappointing update, “I just called the airport, they said it’s gone, sorry about your luck.” Curiosity also surfaced among his followers, with one asking, “Dude, why are you flying commercial?”

In a more helpful tone, another follower advised, “Go to the airport to the AA lost luggage claim office, lots of stuff left on planes go directly to those offices.”

Gragson provides an upbeat update on his lost helmet saga

After a frantic five-hour search, he announced on his social media that the lost helmet had been found, thanks to the concerted efforts of his followers and coordination with American Airlines. He expressed his gratitude, stating,

“Been in touch with American airline as well as many of you. Thank you. The helmet has been located. Thank you all for the outpouring help! Legends! I will be working with American Airlines for the remainder of the process. I’ll let you all know when I get it in my possession.”

As Gragson prepares for his next chapter, he is set to take the wheel of the #34 car for Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement confirmed by both parties in July 2024. Yet, with the team currently embroiled in a legal battle with NASCAR, the future is somewhat uncertain for Gragson’s upcoming season.