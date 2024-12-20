Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing Nearing Charter System Amid High-Profile NASCAR Lawsuit

The High Limit Racing Series is set to step into its second year as a national touring sprint car series in 2025. It has grown into a much-coveted platform in a relatively short period and presented participants with huge financial benefits. Series founder and co-owner Kyle Larson revealed earlier this year that he was working on implementing a charter system like the one in NASCAR as the next step.

He gave an update on the same during the Race Industry Week that was held at the beginning of the month. He did not state when the system would be unveiled but spoke about the challenges that he was facing in preparing it.

Larson said, “It’s quite a bit different than NASCAR, obviously, with the massive TV contracts and stuff like that, that comes in there.”

“Trying to kinda figure out the right way to shape that to make it beneficial for everybody involved and make it better than what it is. Still trying to work through that, it’s really tough.”

NASCAR itself is embroiled in multiple issues with its charter system. 23XI Racing and FRM have filed lawsuits against it for monopolistic malpractices and the issue is set to unfold as a big drama.

Larson will be learning a lot about what to do and what to avoid when recreating the model for his series. He even said in October that he just wanted the charter system that he was going to create to be fair for everybody.

Unquestionably, the growth in the series’ popularity will play a significant role in bringing more revenue to the table. It is only admirable that he wants to share the spoils.

Why High Limit wants to go for a charter system

The recent struggles of NASCAR are more than enough to discourage Larson and his partner Brad Sweet from wanting to implement the charter system. However, they have their eyes set on a clearer vision. Unlike NASCAR, they have a strong desire to share the money with teams and drivers.

Sweet explained to the Sports Business Journal, “What we want to do is build High Limit and truly align ourselves with the team owners, who are the backbone of the sport and allow us (drivers) to showcase our skillset. We want to reward teams with a charter or franchise that aligns our interest so a revenue share as we grow together, they’ll be a part of the growing process.”

They are working with the goal to have 10 fully functioning charters by the end of the 2026 season. The expectation is that bigger TV deals will be in place by then and revenue distribution can begin. The five best-performing teams from 2024 are expected to receive the first set of charter rights.