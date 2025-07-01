Ryan Blaney Explains How Spotters Play a Crucial Role at NASCAR Street Courses Like Chicago

Spotters often play a big role in helping NASCAR drivers navigate the toughest tracks on the schedule. From Darlington to Sonoma, the men behind the wheel wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the eyes in the sky. 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney believes they will once again be crucial during the upcoming Chicago street race.

On Sunday, the Cup Series field will race in the ‘Second City’ for the third straight year. The 2.14-mile circuit in Grant Park is technically tough to overcome for a variety of reasons. The presence of multiple blind spots on exits is one of them. Blaney raised caution over it during a conversation on Door, Bumper, Clear.

He said, “I think the biggest thing for spotters at a place like Chicago — it’s a little bit of helping us out if someone is diving in there. But we can see a decent amount with the cameras. It’s more like blind exits. You can’t see that. That’s the biggest thing. It’s kind of a safety thing. We usually can peek and stuff. You can deal with (that) yourself.”

The blind corners are what worry Blaney. “I have no idea if somebody is going to be sitting off of a (turn) five,” he added. Kevin Harvick’s former spotter, Tim Fedewa, works with Blaney from up above now. The duo has produced some exemplary races together this year and will hope to do so in Chicago as well.

Why spotters are going to have a tough time in Chicago

It is clear that Blaney thinks spotters are going to be crucial since drivers cannot see blind exits from inside the car. But will the spotters be able to do that from where they would be?

That raises a real concern, especially because they don’t get a great line of sight from the stand in Chicago. They were stationed in one of the main suites on the frontstretch back in 2023.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch said, “I don’t think any of the spotters are going to be doing much of anything. It’s just so hard to see. Their vantage points are so bad, that if you are going to rely on your spotters, you’re going to have lot bigger issues.”

That visibility issue may again prove difficult to overcome. Bubba Wallace sharply criticized the spotters’ vantage point during the Cup Series race in Mexico City, and may have even stronger words after Sunday’s race in Chicago.