NASCAR Indianapolis Prize Money: Total Purse Value for the 2025 Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400, contested on the same hallowed grounds as the Indy 500, stands shoulder to shoulder with NASCAR’s crown jewels such as the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. A win in the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG remains one of the most prized achievements in the Cup Series. And this year, the prizes are even higher, with the race doubling as the finale of the in-season tournament, where Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon will vie for a $1 million bonus.

Alongside the tournament prize, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the hefty payouts awaiting top performers. The Cup Series winner will pocket $11,055,250, a figure that includes position-based payouts, contingency awards, and charter bonuses. This marks a notable jump from last year’s $9,596,601 total purse for the same event.

Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 23, 2025

In contrast, the Xfinity Series winner will take home $1,651,939, a dip from the $1,873,623 awarded in 2024. Meanwhile, the Craftsman Truck Series will battle it out on Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park, with the field splitting a $782,900 purse, up from the $672,492 awarded last season.

Favorites for this year’s Brickyard 400 race

Kyle Larson, who regained momentum with a top-five finish at Dover following a string of lackluster performances after his Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double-duty bid, will enter Indianapolis as the clear favorite. Last year, Larson started fifth and bagged the win, even though he led only eight laps, the fewest by any Brickyard 400 winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among the active field, past Brickyard winners Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will also be ones to watch. Busch holds the distinction of leading all active Cup drivers with two Indianapolis victories (2015, 2016). In 2016, he made history by becoming the first driver to sweep both the Xfinity and Cup Series races from the pole in the same weekend at the Brickyard.

In total, nine different organizations have celebrated Cup Series victories at Indianapolis, but Hendrick Motorsports stands atop the leaderboard with 11 wins delivered by four different drivers. Based on average finishes, though, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez are the other contenders whom fans can confidently back heading into race day.