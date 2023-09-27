Tony Stewart vs. Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Which NASCAR Icon Has the More Valuable Car Collection?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart have been among the most well-respected figures in the sport of NASCAR. Quite naturally, throughout their years in the sport, they have laid their hands on several prestigious and rare vehicles.

Both drivers have vast business empires and are known to have an incredible car collection. So if we were to estimate the combined value of their rare and prestigious vehicles, who would come out on top?

What gems does Dale Earnhardt Jr. possess in his collection?

When it comes to collecting marvelous fuel-guzzling machines and a plethora of shiny trophies the $300 million worth of former driver does have a pretty exciting collection tucked away somewhere in his abode. Some of the automobiles in his possession have often been reported to be in the form of one-of-a-kind classic cars. But he also has a few custom-built vehicles as well. Interestingly, almost all of them are Chevrolet cars.



Junior owns several cars, including the 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass, 1976 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna, 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, and a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, among several others. Additionally, he has a “race car graveyard” on his property in North Carolina which holds several old wrecked Cup Series cars.

While it is difficult to determine the exact number of cars in his possession and their resale figures, it is estimated that the total value of Junior’s vehicles would be somewhere around the seven-digit ballpark. However, it could also be higher since he does have a few old race cars tucked away in the race shop.

Does Stewart possess a greater valued car collection?

Meanwhile, Stewart also possesses a large amount of cars in his possession. Although, unlike Jr, he has more race cars and dirt racing vehicles than anything else. There is even a video where Stewart showcased the entirety of his collection to Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon. In the video, Stewart had shown some of his old Cup Series cars including a side panel that had the imprints of Denny Hamlin’s wheel on it.



Some of the other vehicles in his possession were older variants of IndyCars Chasis and two or three Donnie Schatz’s Knoxville Nationals cars. Also a whole bunch of winged sprints and midgets as well. The video also showcased a couple of classic cars and a few sports cars. But it was the racing machines that dominated the vast majority of Stewart’s garage.

It is difficult to estimate the total value of the cars in Stewart’s collection mostly due to their rarity and historical significance. However, it is likely that many of these vehicles could be auctioned off for seven-figure sums, with some potentially reaching eight-figure values. One could argue that the $90 Million worth Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner might have a considerably higher-valued car collection when compared to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s vehicular possessions, atleast on the basis of the information that is out there in the public domain.

