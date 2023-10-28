HomeSearch

“He’s Fallen Like a Rock”: Chase Elliott’s Struggles Put Into Picture by NASCAR Insider

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 28, 2023

“He’s Fallen Like a Rock”: Chase Elliott’s Struggles Put Into Picture by NASCAR Insider

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the start of this season, Chase Elliott had been marred with terrible luck, losing out on key points that would eventually come around to haunt him later. It was an injury that saw him out of the car for several races, then a single race suspension as well as running out of fuel mid-race all contributed to his first-ever non-playoff contention season.

Although he did make it in the owner’s playoffs for the postseason, the 2020 Cup Series champion soon tumbled down that standing as well. But recently, while discussing Elliott and his performance this season, former driver Kyle Petty simply failed to put the HMS driver into the points picture for this season.

NASCAR Insider flabbergasted with Chase Elliott’s downfall

When asked about Elliott’s chances to win at Martinsville this weekend while on the Motorsports on NBC Podcast, Kyle Petty mentioned, “I think Chase Elliott’s best chance to win at Martinsville is next year.”

Adding, “This year has been an abysmal year for Chase Elliott and I don’t wanna get into the owner’s playoffs and all that stuff, but my gosh man, he’s fallen like a rock in the owner’s playoff. Put him in a playoff situation and he falls like a rock.”

Throughout the season, Elliott has not been able to win a single race, and judging by the weight of the remaining two races, he might as well end this season winless.

Insider believes Elliott has packed up and moved on

Soon after another analyst, Brad Daughtery, expressed his doubts regarding Elliott’s performance, stating that he seems to lack the drive and passion to dominate on the racetrack. He noted that while the HMS drivers have performed well at Martinsville in the past, he has been consistently mid-pack elsewhere this postseason.

Thereafter, he concluded, “I think the season’s over for Chase Elliott. I think they kinda packed up and moved on…”

Additionally, considering that Elliott was not able to qualify for the playoffs this season, it would make sense for HMS and the #9 team to shift their focus onto the upcoming season, writing off the current one in the process.

Elliott possibly had his worst season this year, but by preparing for the next season beforehand, he might as well be able to arrive prepared right from day one.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal