Brad Keselowski’s Contributions to Shaping An Entire Generation of Drivers Do Not Go Unnoticed By Fans

Aug 10, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) prior to the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. | Credits- Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If there is one thing Brad Keselowski loves as much as driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, it is owning a team. He has stated in multiple forums that he had always wanted to be the main boss at NASCAR’s top level, and one of the crucial steps he took in this journey was as the owner of Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR), the now-defunct Truck Series team.

Keselowski founded BKR in 2008 and shut it down in 2017 due to financial constraints. In that time, the team achieved many accomplishments. One of the most telling impacts it had was on the development of young drivers. However, the team’s influence on the sport has now come to light in 2025 after the completion of the Cup Series playoffs Round of 16.

Of the 12 drivers who remain in contention for the championship, six are graduates of BKR. They are Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick. This was no ordinary feat, and Keselowski reacted accordingly.

Keselowski had every reason to get emotional after this, and he took to X, writing, “Flattered.” Fans were quick to shower him with praise.

A fan replied to Keselowski, who finished 2nd in the Night Race at Bristol last Saturday, “It’s not flattery, Brad, it’s the truth. You’re doing a good job, and we all appreciate your contributions to the sport. It was great seeing you mixing it up at the front at Bristol.”

It’s not flattery, Brad, it’s truth. You’re doing a good job, and we all appreciate your contributions to the sport. It was great seeing you mixing it up at the front at Bristol. — Drewbeedoobeeboo (@DrewfBryant1) September 15, 2025

Another fan wrote, “This has to rank among the all-time best in NASCAR in terms of finding and cultivating new talents.”

BKR did not have a glittering stint during its nine-year stay in NASCAR, boasting 11 wins, with Reddick finishing No. 2 in the standings in 2015. But its time was impactful, which is why many fans miss its presence, especially when looking at the number of stars it produced.

Who knows? Perhaps if BKR existed today, there would be a whole new wave of talent developed under the 41-year-old’s guidance. “You helped shape the young guns. So awesome that you gave them a chance to excel. Sure do miss your truck team,” an X user added.

The truck team was amazing!!! You made the next generation of NASCAR!! — Chris Confer (@ChrisConfer6) September 16, 2025

Sadly, in NASCAR, as in all sports, cash is king. The program cost Keselowski more than a million dollars every year, and he could not keep operating while spending so much of his own money. He told the press at the time that shutting the team down was one of the hardest decisions he had ever made.

Fortunately, he used the team’s infrastructure, such as its facilities and engineering capabilities, as part of his broader strategy to become a Cup Series owner, a role he now fulfills while also driving for RFK Racing.