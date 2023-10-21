Kevin Harvick’s Encounter With Barack Obama Did Not Go the Way He Hoped: “I Have Never Got to See Since”

Throughout his years in the NASCAR Cup Series, there have been many incredible stories regarding Kevin Harvick. However one of the more interesting ones came after he won the 2014 Cup Series championship and went on to meet the President of the United States at the White House.

Recently, while speaking in a video released by Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick elaborated how his meeting with then-President Barack Obama was certainly not how he hoped it would be. Instead of being able to enjoy the day hanging out with the President, Harvick unfortunately had his day kind of ruined for a separate reason.

Kevin Harvick recalls meeting former President Barack Obama



As the video progressed Harvick noted that he had been sick that day. He added, “This day I was so sick, we were at the White House and I got there and I had like a stomach bug. So I spent the day in the lawyer’s office on the couch and they did all the activities. So DeLana and Tony did all the activities that day and then they kept me isolated.”

“I spent the day on the couch sick all day, while they toured the White House that I have never got to see since.”

“But President Obama was pretty awesome, you know sitting a sick guy next to the president of the United States to shake his hand and hang out with him. What else would you do with a sick guy in this… That wouldn’t be how it works today,” concluded Harvick.

Lastly, Harvick stated that they had a great time celebrating the championship at the White House despite being sick.

Upcoming Homestead race changes name to honor Harvick

Harvick has had a long, illustrious, and memorable career all the way from his early days, when he was pushed into the spotlight to replace the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. Now that the Stewart-Haas Driver is scheduled to retire at the end of the season, emotions are starting to flow in from every direction.

Recently, in a social media post by his team, it was revealed that sponsor Mobil1 aided in renaming the upcoming Homestead Miami race to “4Ever 400″ in honor of Harvick’s contributions to the sport. If this was not enough, then there is more in store.

While the race already bears his presence, the car he will be driving for the weekend also features a special paint job reminiscent of the orange Budweiser livery from his 2014 Cup Series championship win at the same venue. With all of this in store, this weekend is sure to be a tearjerker for both Harvick and his team.