Ryan Blaney Wants NASCAR to Come Back to Bowman Gray Despite Weather Playing Spoilsport

The highly anticipated Clash at Bowman Gray finally kicked off on Wednesday, rewarding NASCAR fans who endured the brutal cold to witness Ryan Preece secure his first Cup Series victory. William Byron followed in second, while Ryan Blaney, who clearly loved the track, rounded out the podium in third.

Advertisement

Given the delays and the series of unusual circumstances that complicated the event’s path to completion, it would have been reasonable to expect both drivers and spectators to question a return to the historic short track next year. Instead, Blaney openly called for them to return.

When first asked whether a return to the Winston-Salem venue appealed to him, Blaney paused before saying, “I mean, I don’t really have any opinion on it.”

However, the Team Penske driver pointed to the quality of last year’s race. “You had a lot of comers and goers even in that first half. And the weather is the weather. That’s just what it is. You can’t predict that stuff. I don’t think you can judge a race or a track off of a weird weather circumstance.”

“I think this place, honestly, judging off the first half, put on a good show. And then just the way to just this, calamity as it would be with any place. But appreciate the fans for sticking around all night,” Blaney continued.

“I bet that was brutal for those folks up in the aluminum grandstands. That’s some cold a**es up there. But, yeah, I like coming here. I think it puts on a good show. And it was just kind of a wacky second half of the race,” he continued.

Ryan Blaney on the Clash dynamic and what the fans must have been going through. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/0DrSXLgK8M — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 5, 2026

The Clash faced multiple setbacks before the drivers finally took to the track. The event had originally been scheduled for Sunday, February 1, but a major snowstorm in North Carolina forced NASCAR to postpone the race first to Monday and then again to Wednesday.

Even when the race began, conditions continued to dictate the pace of the night. With temperatures hovering only a few degrees above freezing, rain mixed with sleet stopped the race roughly halfway through the 200-lap distance. NASCAR permitted teams to switch to rain tires while track crews worked to dry the surface during a brief delay.

Under normal circumstances, the race would have ended earlier, as caution laps typically count toward the scheduled distance.

Instead, the exhibition stretched well beyond its intended two-hour television window, spilling into a fourth hour. Repeated on-track incidents, contact between cars, and multiple spins prevented the field from settling into any rhythm as the laps wound down.

Josh Berry echoed Blaney’s stance on the return to the venue

Berry finished 12th after starting 21st in the Clash race, and when asked after the race whether Bowman Gray should remain an option for future Clash events, the Wood Brothers Racing driver suggested a cautious endorsement. “Yeah, I mean, I think it should be on the table. I don’t think it’s an automatic no.”

.@joshberry recaps his night and gives his input on if the Clash should return to Bowman Gray. #NASCAR

Presenting Partner: @DrivenSun pic.twitter.com/XeZGIdu36O — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 5, 2026

Berry acknowledged that the weather presented a challenge at this time of year and left the final decision in NASCAR’s hands. Yet he pointed out that last year’s race delivered favorable conditions and strong racing, while this season brought complications that required constant adjustments.

Despite those hurdles, Berry credited NASCAR officials, stadium personnel, and the teams for their efforts in preparing the facility and pushing through to make the race possible, recognizing the work required to get cars on track under difficult circumstances.