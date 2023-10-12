HomeSearch

Denny Hamlin Rocks Michael Jordan Themed NASCAR Costume for Travis Scott’s Charlotte Show

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 12, 2023

Is there any driver in NASCAR today who is as cool as Denny Hamlin? Sure, he is one of the most hated or booed drivers in the sport today. But his cool factor is in its own place. Just consider his costume for the recent Travis Scott concert.

Because for the show on October 11th in Charlotte of the world-famous hip-hop artist, who is a modern-day legend in his own right, Hamlin decided to bring the aesthetic from NASCAR as well as the NBA.

But not before a bit of confusion.

Denny Hamlin shows up to Travis Scott’s concert in a Michael Jordan inspired race suit

On his social media platform, Hamlin posted a video with the caption Travis concert tonight. Choose the fit. In the video, the 23XI Racing driver tried on a  bunch of costumes that ranged from all sorts of fits and combinations.

However, in the end, Hamlin decided to go for a race suit with a big logo in the middle of his business partner Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman brand. The suit was predominantly black and yellow along with matching Air Jordans.

Hamlin’s choice of fit led to a wave of approval from his fans with reactions ranging from, “Hell yeah Denny is ballin this year,” “Clearly the cleanest fit of the whole bunch,” and one that even proclaimed, This is why Denny is the undisputed GOAT.”

But it wasn’t as if the other outfit options that he showed were discarded either. Hamlin claimed he made everyone who went with him wear them as he wrote, Made everyone I went with wear one of the options.

Hamlin was jealous of his own driver for his Jordan-sponsored aesthetic

Earlier this season at Bristol, Denny Hamlin ended up winning his third race of the season. The win was made even more special considering Michael Jordan was also in attendance. However, there was something that still bugged the #11 driver. And it had something to do with his own driver, Tyler Reddick.

The thing was, Reddick was sponsored by Jordan and J-Balvin, and his paint scheme as well as his race suit was, for the lack of a better phrase, pretty cool. This was something that Hamlin was jealous of, as he described it to a reporter in a post-race interview.

“I was being a fanboy in the middle of practice. Taking pictures of Tyler Reddick’s suit,” Hamlin said. “I’m jealous at times of the paint schemes, jealous of the M.J. stuff that Tyler gets to run.”

So clearly, Hamlin has a thing for Jordan-sponsored race suits. And because he can’t don them during a NASCAR weekend, he makes up for it with concert outfits such as the one he wore for the recent Travis Scott one.

