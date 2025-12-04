mobile app bar

Ryan Preece Admits Wife Heather Has “Been a Saint” While He Lives Out His Offseason Racing Fix

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google news
Jun 23, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (41) is introduced before the start of the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Snowball Derby at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola is the biggest and grandest Super Late Model race of the year. So, it’s not a huge surprise that many from NASCAR will be participating in the event to test their skills against the very best in short track racing. One of the Cup Series stars who will be racing in it this Sunday is Ryan Preece.

The RFK Racing driver showed off his new car to FloRacing recently and expressed gratitude for his wife’s patience with him while he prepared for the event.

He said, “She has just really hated me these past couple of weeks. To be honest with you, I’m gonna be gone for a week, you’re gonna be for weeks. I wish I could help more at home. With me being here. But she’s definitely been a saint.”

Being a racer herself, Heather DesRochers knows what it takes for a driver to get involved in such an event and put together a winning entry. Preece believes that this is a part of the reason for her calmness. Heather met Preece back in 2009 at the Stafford Motor Speedway. Her father was buying a car from the chassis builder that Preece worked for at the time.

Owing to their combined passion for racing, it did not take long for the sparks to fly. The couple got married in 2017 and has two children. Rebecca Marie was born in 2023, and their second child, a son, was born in October 2025. The birth of his son is why Preece wishes he could be at home helping his better half. But then, duty awaits.

The result of all the work and time he spent stood behind him in the form of the “Apollo 60” Weinermobile. Preece strongly believes that the car will take him to Victory Lane. But the job is easier said than done. Even from within the NASCAR circle, he will face some tough competitors on the track.

The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has started the Snowball Derby on five previous occasions and won the event in 2009 and 2017. He will be making his sixth start this year. Before becoming a Cup Series driver, Erik Jones won the Snowball Derby twice. He has six starts in the fixture so far and will increase his count this weekend.

Other notable drivers who will be seen on the track alongside Preece are Noah Gragson, David Gilliland, Ty Majeski, and Derek Kraus.

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 3000 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these