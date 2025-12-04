Ryan Preece Admits Wife Heather Has “Been a Saint” While He Lives Out His Offseason Racing Fix

The Snowball Derby at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola is the biggest and grandest Super Late Model race of the year. So, it’s not a huge surprise that many from NASCAR will be participating in the event to test their skills against the very best in short track racing. One of the Cup Series stars who will be racing in it this Sunday is Ryan Preece.

The RFK Racing driver showed off his new car to FloRacing recently and expressed gratitude for his wife’s patience with him while he prepared for the event.

He said, “She has just really hated me these past couple of weeks. To be honest with you, I’m gonna be gone for a week, you’re gonna be for weeks. I wish I could help more at home. With me being here. But she’s definitely been a saint.”

Being a racer herself, Heather DesRochers knows what it takes for a driver to get involved in such an event and put together a winning entry. Preece believes that this is a part of the reason for her calmness. Heather met Preece back in 2009 at the Stafford Motor Speedway. Her father was buying a car from the chassis builder that Preece worked for at the time.

– @RyanPreece_ has a new car, new trailer, and new wrap. And he’s hoping that the “Apollo 60” Weinermobile can rocket to #SnowballDerby glory on Sunday at @5FlagsSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/MmDKuYEgbu — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 3, 2025

Owing to their combined passion for racing, it did not take long for the sparks to fly. The couple got married in 2017 and has two children. Rebecca Marie was born in 2023, and their second child, a son, was born in October 2025. The birth of his son is why Preece wishes he could be at home helping his better half. But then, duty awaits.

The result of all the work and time he spent stood behind him in the form of the “Apollo 60” Weinermobile. Preece strongly believes that the car will take him to Victory Lane. But the job is easier said than done. Even from within the NASCAR circle, he will face some tough competitors on the track.

The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has started the Snowball Derby on five previous occasions and won the event in 2009 and 2017. He will be making his sixth start this year. Before becoming a Cup Series driver, Erik Jones won the Snowball Derby twice. He has six starts in the fixture so far and will increase his count this weekend.

Other notable drivers who will be seen on the track alongside Preece are Noah Gragson, David Gilliland, Ty Majeski, and Derek Kraus.