WATCH: When LeBron James Took to NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway to Shoot an Epic 3-Pointer

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

United States guard LeBron James (6) warms up before the men’s basketball gold medal game against France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan is not the only major NBA star associated with NASCAR. Almost two decades ago, basketball legend LeBron James gave race fans a moment to remember at the Bristol Motor Speedway. James had taken part in a game called ‘Track Hoops’ in 2005. The objective was simple — stand on the track’s apron and put the ball into the basket on the fence.

Even for a seasoned player, that’s a tough task considering that the Bristol surface is banked at 36 degrees. The basket was a lot higher and farther than James was used to on the court, but that did not stop him from trying. He tried scoring three-pointers but was unable to get them on target. He then decided to dribble up the track and put the ball through the net. 

The banking was not the main issue for the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star. It was the wind. The ball kept swerving away from its intended target and it took James a while to get a hang of the conditions. Once he got that right, there was no stopping him. Basketball and stock car racing are two sports that aren’t remotely similar but it is moments like these that bring fans together.

It is also interesting that James now holds a minority stake in the Fenway Sports Group. The ownership entity, based in Massachusetts, has significant holdings in multiple sports teams across the globe and one of them is RFK Racing. Not many are aware that Jordan isn’t the sole NBA-based team owner in NASCAR today.

Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon’s hilarious ‘The Crew’ cameo

James’ appearance in Bristol was the NBA trying to publicize itself and gain the admiration of racing fans. NASCAR does this too by venturing into avenues apart from racing. Three years ago, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon made a hilarious cameo on episode 2 of the Netflix sitcom, The Crew.

The show is a NASCAR-themed comedy series, so it’s rather fitting that two real-life drivers made appearances on it. In their scene together, actor Kevin James makes fun of Dillon’s height inside a bar. The Richard Childress Racing driver retorts by bringing up his Daytona 500 victory. Blaney funnily replies, “I just want to have one meal without you bringing that up.”

The series is not extremely popular but race fans loved this moment of interaction. Other NASCAR-related individuals like Cole Custer and pit reporter Jamie Little also appeared in it.

