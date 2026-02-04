Why NASCAR in 2026 Has the Attention of a Four-Time IndyCar Champion

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series turned quite a few heads when it announced it would debut in St. Petersburg, Florida, during the 2026 season. One of the notable figures who took notice was four-time IndyCar Series champion Dario Franchitti. Purely out of interest, the 52-year-old has made a decision that not many at his age would.

Advertisement

It has been announced that Franchitti will join hands with Tricon Garage for the race and will pilot the No. 1 Toyota. The partnership will also include Jimmie Johnson, who facilitated the entire ordeal, and Dollar Tree, as a primary sponsor. Naturally, the big question is what led him to choose to come out of retirement. And why now? Why the Truck Series?

He said, “It all stemmed from a conversation with Jimmie Johnson. We were, I think, over in Europe sitting have a glass of wine one night and it had just been announced that the Truck race was going to happen at St. Pete the Saturday before the IndyCar race. And I said, “that would be kind of fun”.

Franchitti’s thoughts at the time were that he knew the circuit well and he could do quite well there. Moreover, it wasn’t like he could land a seat in the IndyCar Series again. And just like any good friend would, Johnson made things happen from thereon and quickly found him a truck to drive in.

He continued, “I think at that point I had just watched them [Tricon Garage] win on the Charlotte ROVAL. I thought okay, this is good, and it all stemmed from that. The LEGACY guys got involved and Dollar Tree came on as a sponsor…so that was, that was it.”

“I’m Dario Franchitti, 3x Indianapolis 500 winner and I’m driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra for TRICON.” Chills. pic.twitter.com/9dT4u0Nj4Y — TRICON (@TRICONGarage) February 3, 2026

When Franchitti retired from competing in 2013, he was under the assumption that he would never race a car again. But he began driving historic cars from the past again in 2019, and here he is, part of a major competition once again.

It was apparent from his words that it is his love for the St. Petersburg circuit that has led him to take this decision.

Asked what he loves about the venue as a past winner, Franchitti replied, “The thought of racing a NASCAR truck on a street circuit is really intriguing to me. The different surfaces, the fact that part of it is on an airport, then you go into the streets – the different bumps, all those things you got to try and master. So, I think I have given it quite a lot of thought.”

While his experience on the circuit is bound to help his case, his lack of experience in trucks will most likely even things out. The much-anticipated race will take place on Saturday, February 28