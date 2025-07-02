“They Hated the Young Guys Coming In”: Kurt Busch Breaks Down His Multi-Generational Appeal Among NASCAR Fans

Kurt Busch will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on January 23, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The time between now and then ought to be spent celebrating the icon he is. Entering NASCAR in 2000, Busch found himself bridging multiple generations of stock car fans — and this is the story of how he managed to impress them all.

Through the first four decades of NASCAR’s operations, several legends like Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough formed the roots upon which we stand today. It was only in the 1990s that a new wave of young drivers began coming into the sport. When Busch entered the ovals and began winning races, he wasn’t anybody’s favorite right off the bat.

He developed the reputation of being an aggressive driver early in his career. While such aggression can be a strength, it can easily rub off the wrong way on fellow drivers and fans. Notably, he had an on-track rivalry with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Junior is still one of the most beloved faces in NASCAR, and the fans did not love Busch for feuding with him.

Busch spoke about this in an interview with Frontstretch. He said, “When I started winning races in 2000, it was awesome because the 1990s fans loved their favorites, but they hated the young guys coming in. I roughed it up with some of the drivers and I beat some of their drivers. It was cool, though, because that was my first generation of fans.”

Busch won the 2004 Cup Series before spiraling down a dark path that involved multiple team changes and legal issues. Eventually, he made a comeback for glory in the 2010s. He believes that this is when he found his core fanbase. “Those were the guys that really rooted for me, and they rooted against my rivals,” he said.

Busch’s third generation of fans has come up in the past decade, and witnessing it left even him surprised. He narrated, “I remember an autograph session, like at Walmart, and a kid came up to me and said, ‘Man, I’ve been a fan of yours my whole life!’ I said to him, ‘How old are you, kid?’ And he said, ‘I’m eight.’ I was like, ‘Wow. This is really cool.’”

Such instances are why drivers do what they do. Busch believes that he is not done appealing to the masses. He continued to express his confidence that yet another generation will talk about the various incidents that have happened in his career. The 46-year-old Las Vegas native also recently shared how he had relatively humble beginnings as a driver in NASCAR.