Samantha Busch Fires Back at “Ignorant” Infertility Stigma, Offers Valuable Advice For Future Parents

Samantha Busch is more than just the wife of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. She is a published author, philanthropist, lifestyle blogger, and a strong advocate for infertility education. It is supported by these qualifications that she recently went on Instagram to answer questions that her followers had related to infertility and IVF. Unfortunately, not everyone appreciated her effort.

Some who couldn’t grasp the issue’s sensitivity had spammed her inbox and comment box with not-so-polite messages. Now, any other person might have chosen to ignore such showings. But Samantha put up a stronghold, addressed the messages, and wrote, “It’s okay not to know things if you’ve never gone thru it, it’s another to blame women for their infertility bc you’re so ignorant to what actually all goes into it.”

She continued to express her disappointment at the ignorance that people had to blame women for their infertility before continuing to answer other questions. She provided her guidance on doubts such as, “How do you start the process of IVF?” and “How did you know your surrogate was the right person for your journey?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

So, what made Samantha extremely knowledgeable about this rather complex medical process? She and Kyle had to approach a fertility clinic back in 2014 after facing problems in their attempts to get pregnant.

After undergoing their first round of in vitro fertilization, they got pregnant with Brexton. Personally experiencing the difficulties of this procedure led the couple to start the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015. The organization advocates for infertility awareness and provides financial assistance to couples in North Carolina to help with treatment.

The struggles for the Busch family did not end with Brexton. Their journey to have a second child landed them in the infertility clinic again. But this time, they faced extremely rocky waters in their relationship as well. Marriage counseling and an extreme showcase of love resulted in them overcoming these problems. Lennix Key Busch was born in 2022 via surrogacy.

Samantha wrote and published a book on these subjects titled, “Fighting Infertility: Finding my Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriages”. The NASCAR wife continues inspiring many through efforts such as the recent one on her Instagram handle. Her work has helped many so far and continues to be a meaningful purpose in this still misconception-filled topic.