“That’s Just Lip Service”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Fans Continue to Bear Down on NASCAR With No Short Track Solution in Sight

Short-track racing has long been a thorn in NASCAR’s side — an issue they’ve yet to fully resolve despite repeated efforts. While NASCAR and Goodyear have rolled up their sleeves to improve the on-track product, experimenting with everything from the short track package to PJ1 traction compound and even option tires, most of those measures have failed to move the needle.

The recent Bristol race served as a prime example, where Kyle Larson ran roughshod over the field, leading 411 laps out of 500, leaving little room for competition up front or passing further back in the pack. Despite the changes, the race left fans craving more action and less predictability.

Following the lackluster race, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, stepped into the spotlight during his Tuesday appearance on The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and made a few comments that added fuel to the ongoing debate, as many within the NASCAR community believe the issue runs deeper than surface-level changes.

Addressing concerns over the boring show at Bristol, Sawyer assured fans that NASCAR isn’t turning a blind eye to the short track dilemma. But he stated that NASCAR is not going to sleep on the short track package, stressing the organization’s commitment to continuous improvement, regardless of how a single race may unfold.

He added, “If you look at our product that we put on the racetrack every week, we’re constantly looking at that and what we can do to improve.”

“I don’t want our fans to lose sight that we have great racing and our superspeedways, we have great racing at our intermediate tracks,… short tracks, and road courses. We will continue to look at our short-track package, we’ve worked closely.”

Sawyer continued, “We’re all in this together, and we all want the same thing. We all want the best product and the best racing on the racetrack, and if someone has an idea, we’re all ears.” However, fans were quick to call out the irony, noting that drivers have been ringing the alarm bells for quite some time, only to be met with what feels like a deaf ear from NASCAR’s side.

One fan sarcastically remarked, “If someone has an idea? Denny has a weekly podcast where he might as well have a segments dedicated to his ideas.”

Another chimed in, “That’s just lip service from Sawyer, NASCAR never take suggestions from drivers & implants it. Ask @dennyhamlin, I’m sure he’ll tell you NASCAR doesn’t take & use drivers’ advice,” alluding to Hamlin‘s repeated attempts to provide constructive feedback.

The JGR driver has long been vocal about what’s holding short-track racing back. On one of the episodes of his podcast last year, he peeled back the layers of the issue, pointing out that the root of the problem lies in the foundational setup of the Next Gen Cup car.

According to him, once optimized by teams, the car ends up with a “motorboat” stance — its nose slightly raised relative to the rear. While this configuration helps generate downforce and stability, it’s also what causes the cars to handle poorly in traffic.

Hamlin proposed a solution that would flip the script. He suggested raising the rear of the car and equipping it with a larger spoiler, shifting the downforce generation to the back. This setup would allow the trailing car to manipulate the air and disrupt the leader — bringing back the kind of aerodynamic chess match that makes for compelling short-track racing.

Meanwhile, one fan didn’t mince words, taking a jab with, ““every couple months” that’s one problem “if someone has an idea” apparently he’s deaf.” Echoing that frustration, another wrote, “The drivers have been screaming it for 3 years now. MORE HORSEPOWER LESS DOWNFORCE!!!”

Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t help but chime in with a dry remark on Elton Sawyer’s phrasing, simply stating, “Interesting choice of words.”

Among the sea of driver feedback, Kyle Busch has also been vocal about the issue of parity in the Next Gen car. While the concept levels the playing field on paper, Busch believes it ties the drivers’ hands on the racetrack.

According to the RCR driver, the cars are so evenly matched that overtaking has become a tall order, stripping the competition of any true edge.

Busch also showed his doubt on NASCAR’s option tire experiment. He argued that giving every team the same compound only neutralizes any strategic benefit. If the tires degrade at roughly the same rate across the board, no one gains an upper hand, rendering the entire exercise moot.

Another frequently echoed recommendation from the likes of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and several other drivers has been to boost the horsepower. However, NASCAR has continued to brush off the suggestion, citing budgetary constraints and the increased cost burden it would place on teams.

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. still leading the charge to keep the pulse of short-track racing alive, it remains to be seen if NASCAR’s ongoing efforts continue to fall flat and fail to enhance the on-track product; how long can these short tracks realistically hold their ground on the Cup Series calendar?