Shane van Gisbergen Could Soon Surpass Tony Stewart & Jimmie Johnson as NASCAR’s Top Rookie of the Modern Era

While the rest of the Cup Series field scrambles for victories, Shane van Gisbergen continues to make light work of the competition at road courses. Though still finding his groove on ovals, the Kiwi has now bagged three wins in the last five races, pulling level with heavyweights Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell in the season’s win column.

Advertisement

Given that this is his rookie season, the significance rises even higher. His Sonoma win marked not just his fourth Cup Series win of his career, it also tied the modern-era record for most victories by a rookie in a single season. With one more win, SVG would stand alone, surpassing the benchmark set by Tony Stewart in 1999 and matched by Jimmie Johnson in 2002.

Last season, SVG dipped his toes into NASCAR with a full-time Xfinity campaign, winning three races and bagging seven top-five finishes. This season too, the Kiwi has kept his foot on the gas. In addition to his Cup success, he’s tallied another Xfinity win and nearly swept the Sonoma weekend, finishing runner-up in the second-tier series.

His fourth Cup win in just 34 starts puts him on a historic path, making him the fastest driver to claim four career Cup wins since Parnelli Jones hit the mark in 1967 in only his 31st start.

Shane van Gisbergen’s third win of the season ties NASCAR’s modern era record for the most wins by a Cup rookie (three) in a single season. With another win, SVG can break the rookie record for wins previously set by Tony Stewart (1999) and Jimmie Johnson (2002). pic.twitter.com/uMRNbk7ovK — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 14, 2025

SVG’s wire-to-wire dominance at Sonoma followed his pole-to-victory performances in Mexico City and Chicago, making him the first driver to win three consecutive road course races from the pole since Jeff Gordon did so between 1998 and 1999, part of a six-race road course win streak that stretched through 2000.

Since stunning the NASCAR world with a debut victory on the streets of Chicago, the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing driver has left behind a decorated V8 Supercars career that included 80 wins and three titles. Now fully committed to the NASCAR grind, he’s embraced his new chapter stateside.

“I had an amazing time in Australia, and then to come here, the last couple years have been a dream come true. I’ve really enjoyed my time in NASCAR. Thanks, everyone, for making me feel so welcome, and I hope I’m here for a long time to come,” he said.

With two more road courses still on the calendar, all eyes are on the rookie phenom. Can he break Stewart and Johnson’s record and etch his name in Cup Series history?