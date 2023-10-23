“You Have to Be Proud”: Epic Moment for Kevin and DeLana Harvick as Daughter Impresses in NASCAR Outing

In his final year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kevin Harvick has surely made incredible memories on almost every track on the calendar this year. Be it the tracks, teams, and most of all fans, the #4 driver has been honored throughout the country. Incredibly, his children might have made some special memories themselves. Being in the public eye at such a young age can get overwhelming for some, but not Harvick’s daughter Piper.

Advertisement

Piper, who has been present at many tracks along with mother DeLana and brother Keelan, has handled herself in an impressive way in the spotlight. This was pretty visible at Homestead, where her behavior was praised during the Drivers Meeting.

Piper Harvick making her parents Kevin and DeLana Harvick proud

The race at Homestead was renamed 4EVER 400 by Mobil1 as a tribute to Kevin Harvick, so it was understandable that the 2014 champion’s family would mark their attendance. Piper Harvick even made her way to the Drivers Meeting, where she sat attentively, listening carefully to the instructions.

Advertisement

Veteran journalist Claire B Lang posted, “I just cannot get enough of Piper Harvick sitting w all those drivers. She 100% focused on every single word of the Drivers Meeting instructions! #4EVER400 Race b’cast underway @SiriusXMNASCAR”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClaireBLang/status/1716152315940401566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And not just that. Lang also hailed DeLana for the way Piper handled herself in a room where most children her age could feel intimidated.

“@DeLanaHarvick you have such a well behaved little girl there. I know you say she is sassy etc.. but you have to be proud when she goes to a Driver’s Meeting and handles herself so well,” she posted.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClaireBLang/status/1716153413589758162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

DeLana Harvick responds to Lang’s praise

Like her husband, DeLana Harvick is also social media savvy, and naturally, she responded to the SiriusXM NASCAR journalist.

DeLana replied, “Thank you Claire. She DOES pay attention! She will always tell us some things she learned and correct Pops if he gets anything wrong.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeLanaHarvick/status/1716178447045673338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Harvick has been incredibly vocal in the past about his children having a calming influence on him as a driver and as a human being. And by the looks of it, he and DeLana have been perfect role models for their children.