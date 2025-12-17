Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got A Harsh Reality Check About Marriage When Their First Daughter Was to Be Named

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most popular figures in NASCAR. He got married to Amy Reimann back in 2016 and has two children with her. Their first daughter, Isla Rose, was born on April 30, 2018. Before her birth, the couple had been brainstorming ideas on what to name her, when Dale Jr. learned an important lesson about married life.

He was on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018 when he opened up on what that lesson was. He said, “Me and Amy started a note on our iPhones. You can include other people in the notes. Edit it and all that stuff. We’re doing this name note. She put her list of names down. I put my list of names down. That’s how we started it. She didn’t like any of my names.”

She’d asked him if he liked any of the names that she had put down, and he picked the ones he liked after completely erasing his list. He continued, “So, I’ve learned that it is not 50-50. It’s really her decision. I’ve just got to decide which of the names from her list I like.”

Kimmel agreed that it was the way to go, or suggested how Dale Jr. could, rather hilariously, offer to let the baby come out of him. Junior acknowledged with laughter that the host was way ahead of him on this ordeal.

How Dale Jr. came to know that Amy was pregnant

In an episode of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, Amy and Dale Jr. remembered the day they found out that Amy was pregnant with Isla. She’d taken a home pregnancy test at a time when they’d been trying to have a baby. Following a positive result, she packed a onesie as a gift and presented it to Dale Jr.

The NASCAR icon had taken a while to understand what it meant, but he eventually got there. Not surprisingly, his emotions shot through the roof. Amy said, “He just sat there and looked at it in disbelief. And then he cried. And then, so, like the end of the video is him crying into the onesie. It’s really cute.”

Isla is seven years old now and has a little sister by the name of Nicole. The family of four resides in their house in Mooresville, North Carolina, with the Bless Your Hardt’ podcast offering fans all the insight one could want into the private lives of the Earnhardts.