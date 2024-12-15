“Making the Haters a Little Mad”: Why Negative Comments Leave Toni Breidinger Unbothered Ahead of New Chapter

Two weeks ago, Tricon Garage announced that Toni Breidinger will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with the team in 2025. While she has previously made four starts in the series, her best performance came at Kansas Speedway in 2023, where she secured a P15 finish. In the ARCA Menards Series, she concluded this season on a high note, finishing fourth in the standings.

As the only active female driver in NASCAR’s top three series for now, Breidinger carries the weight of representation on her shoulders. In a conversation with Newsweek and other media outlets, Breidinger shared insights into her mindset and how she has been handling criticism from those questioning her promotion to the series. Addressing the naysayers, she responded:

“Yeah, I definitely have been making the haters a little mad lately, that’s for sure. But I mean, all good stuff on my end, everyone in my inner circle is really excited and happy. It’s kind of a new chapter for me. So I mean obviously easier said than done to say ignore the haters.”

Further continuing her remarks, she added, “But everyone in my inner circle and my team and Toyota and all my partners, they’re really excited, they’re really happy and for me that’s really what counts at the end of the day. So I try not to put too much thought into comments online.”

In 2025, Breidinger will take the wheel of the #5 truck, beginning her full-time campaign at Daytona. She also acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, describing the upcoming season as both demanding and a valuable learning curve, emphasizing on her commitment to preparation.

Addressing the added scrutiny young drivers face, particularly as a female driver under pressure to perform early, Breidinger shared her perspective in a recent interview, “So I feel like so much of it is mental,” she explained.

“It’s something that I worked on a lot over the past few years…I’m just more like mentally stable and present and able to feel confident myself… I’m pretty good with keeping like a calm head on my shoulders and everything,” added the 25-year-old.

Breidinger discusses the crossroads of modeling and racing

While being a professional racer, Breidinger is also a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and social media powerhouse with over 5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. That’s why she often faces questions about balancing her careers. Recently, she addressed the topic and how she manages to navigate both worlds effectively.

She stated, “It’s kind of funny, cause everyone’s like ‘oh, you have to do one thing. You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can’t do both. They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel…they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I’m able to balance them really well.”

Breidinger has found success with her collaboration with Victoria’s Secret. As part of the brand’s 2023 Tour last September, she showcased her presence in the fashion world, further solidifying her versatility.

With a packed 2025 racing schedule on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see how Breidinger continues to manage her dual pursuits while maintaining her momentum in both industries.