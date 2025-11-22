“Smells Like Monopoly”: NASCAR Fans Erupt as Newly Revealed Text Messages Shake Up Antitrust Lawsuit

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

The lawsuit that has NASCAR against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports is now barreling toward a December trial, and each new filing has peeled back more layers of how the sport’s power structure has operated for years. The case centers on allegations of monopoly-style control and the withholding of advantages, including charters, from teams.

Advertisement

The latest round of revelations includes encrypted 2022–2023 messages exchanged between Steve Phelps, Steve O’Donnell, and Ben Kennedy, among others, released publicly ahead of the proceedings by NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The messages show the members, along with others in their internal group, discussing plans that appeared aimed at undermining Tony Stewart’s SRX series.

As the fight over who will testify continues, including debates around the parameters for Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske’s testimony, the teams introduced new material that they argue further illustrates NASCAR’s attempt to maintain control over the competitive landscape.

Bob Pockrass posted screenshots of internal reactions from senior NASCAR officials Steve Phelps, Steve O’Donnell, and Ben Kennedy, each offering a window into the organization’s behind-the-scenes strategy.

Some interesting texts revealed tonight … the text reaction of Phelps and O’Donnell when they found out Denny Hamlin was running SRX … (tonight is the deadline for redacted exhibits to be filed for exhibits used in the summary judgment rulings). pic.twitter.com/EE6WURbibY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 22, 2025

One screenshot captured the group’s response after learning Denny Hamlin planned to compete in SRX. A group member wrote, “Oh great, another owner racing in SRX,” while O’Donnell added, “This is NASCAR. Pure and simple. Enough. We need legal to take a shot at this.” Phelps followed with an even sharper line: “These guys are plain stupid. Need to put a knife in this trash Series.”

The messages didn’t stop at SRX. Some remarks took aim at Stewart directly. O’Donnell remarked, “Lots to get our arms around, but sadly any “goodwill” seems to be lost. So-smiles all around, but behind the scenes we scheme and we win.”

Concerns about North Wilkesboro Raceway also surfaced. The group pushed to announce that NASCAR would bring NWR back into the fold, hoping to prevent Dale Earnhardt Jr. from participating in an SRX event there.

Fans who reviewed the screenshots saw a pattern, interpreting the messages as clear attempts to box out a rising competitor by targeting tracks, marketing opportunities, and driver participation. One fan commented, “Oof, smells like monopoly to me.” Another fan stated, “Wow, that sounds like some *strong* anti-competitive intent to protect one’s monopoly on stock car racing…”

A third one commented, “The PR nightmare continues. ,” while one more fan came forward to share, “Need to put a knife in this trash series,” yeah, they’re cooked.”

November 22, 2025, marks the deadline for both sides to file redacted exhibits intended for use in summary-judgment rulings. Before reaching that stage, each party must submit every document they plan to present at trial, which may lead to one of the most consequential legal battles the sport has faced in decades.