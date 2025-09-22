JGR’s Chris Gabehart Warns Team Penske Could Be ‘Untouchable’ in the Final 4 After New Hampshire Showing

Sunday’s win by Ryan Blaney was just one race in the overall 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs. But according to Chris Gabehart, competition director for Joe Gibbs Racing and former crew chief for Denny Hamlin, Blaney’s victory could be the start of yet another Team Penske run toward a fourth consecutive Cup championship.

Joey Logano won the 2022 and last season’s Cup championships, while Blaney sandwiched in the 2023 Cup crown between Logano’s two titles. If you include Logano’s first Cup championship in 2018, Team Penske has won four of the last seven Cup crowns. No other team has come close in that same time frame (Hendrick Motorsports won in 2020 and 2021, while JGR won in 2019).

To hear Gabehart tell it after Sunday’s race, if no team – particularly his own JGR organization – doesn’t get a handle on Logano, Blaney and Austin Cindric (provided he advances to the Round of 8; he’s currently 19 points below the cutline), Gabehart believes Team Penske could very well be “untouchable” in the final four races of the playoffs.

Those races would be the three Round of 8 events – Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville – and the Championship 4 season finale for the final time this year at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday, the Ford-powered Team Penske/Wood Brothers Racing affiliation was nothing short of a juggernaut, capturing three of the top four finishing spots: Blaney won, the Wood Brothers’ Josh Berry was a surprising second (one week after he was eliminated from the playoffs at Bristol), and Logano was fourth.

With the win, Blaney moved up four places to take over the lead in the Cup points standings, while Logano also jumped four spots to sixth place, a solid 24 points above the provisional Round of 8 cutoff line.

The other Team Penske driver, also still in the playoffs, Austin Cindric, finished 17th and finds himself in trouble heading into the middle race of the Round of 12, 19 points below the cutline.

Could Phoenix be an instant replay of Loudon for Team Penske?

And because the championship-deciding track at Phoenix is very similar to Loudon – both are one-mile flat tracks – Gabehart believes that what worked well for Team Penske Sunday could also work well at Phoenix and result in yet another Team Penske Cup championship.

“The biggest thing you have to take away from today, with this aero package and the same tires at Phoenix and a one-mile raceway, the Penske cars are completely untouchable again,” Gabehart said. “I know what it’s like to be untouchable. We’ve been fortunate enough to be on the right side of that, but the reality is we have a lot of work to do with this package. And that’s the focus. The rest of it is just noise. We have to get better.”

In a sense, it’s kind of hard to understand how JGR has to get better when the Toyota-powered team swept all three races in the Round of 16 opening round, with Chase Briscoe winning the playoff opener at Darlington, Denny Hamlin winning at Gateway, and Christopher Bell winning at Bristol.

But Sunday at Loudon, there was a chink in part of JGR’s armor: Bell finished sixth, Briscoe was 10th, and Hamlin wound up 12th.

To see Gabehart’s long face afterward was telling indeed. For as good as JGR was in the Round of 16, those races are now history and in the rearview mirror. Now, JGR must grab the bull by the horns in the next two races in the Round of 12, lest Team Penske grabs the jugular in the Round of 8 and the Championship 4 races.

Gabehart also begrudgingly admitted that in a July tire test at Loudon, Logano was by far the fastest, which likely helped contribute to him taking the pole this weekend, while Bell was second-fastest of the cars that took part in the mid-summer test.

Gabehart isn’t giving it to Penske yet

But at the same time, Gabehart is trying not to let himself get too down, too early. He feels that if the championship race at Phoenix comes down to a match between Team Penske and JGR, his organization may still have a shot at earning its first Cup crown since Martin Truex Jr. in 2019.

“While this is the same aero package and the tire we’ll run at Phoenix, this isn’t Phoenix, it’s Loudon, and they have different racetracks, tendencies, and they were on the other side of the racetrack when we finished the race, and we finished first (earlier this year when Christopher Bell capped off a three-race winning streak).

“You can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater here, but the reality is it’s playoff season and here come the yellow cars with sub-par metrics along the way, but man, those guys know how to get it done when it counts. We’ll just have to race them the rest of the year and see how it goes.”

But there’s no denying that for the last three seasons, the start of the second round has also been the start of “go time” for Team Penske, where they’ve kicked things really into high gear and ultimately wound up with championships.