‘Y’all Destroyed Your Best Podcast’: NASCAR Fans Left Divided as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Further Podcast Lineup Changes

Jul 20, 2024; Hampton, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. waits next to his during qualifying for the 16th Annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season in November, DBC podcast host Brett Griffin announced his departure. As the curtain fell on his final episode, Griffin declared, “I’ve had a blast…Ep 355 was my last.” It now appears Dale Earnhardt Jr. is poised to bring another former co-host, TJ Majors, over to his flagship podcast, ‘The Dale Jr. Download,’ effectively leaving Freddie Kraft as the sole host on DBC.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of his podcast, while seated next to his wife, Earnhardt Jr. revealed, “TJ Majors was in on the show a lot toward the back end of last year and he will be joining me on Tuesdays. Kind of been looking for somebody to join me at the table since Mike went to focus more on the business side of Dirty Mo Media.”

He added, “Kind of been looking for somebody like … Mike to go back and forth with, and me… TJ, you can talk racing, you can talk anything with TJ. And we can banter and argue and give each other a hard time, which I think is a lot of fun… He’s fun to give a hard time too. There’s a lot of opportunity there when you look at TJ right to go at him.”

Travis James Majors, welcome back to the Download! Running it back like it’s 2013. 🔄@DaleJr | @Tjmajors pic.twitter.com/nEP0VTEHbo — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) January 8, 2025

Nevertheless, the fan response to the announcement was decidedly mixed. One fan expressed discontent, stating, “Not sure why yall destroyed the best podcast your company had, DBC was so good!”

Another attributed the decline of the DBC podcast to NASCAR’s sensibilities, commenting, “Because it was too vulgar for the virgin ears of nascar. The fans loved it, so nascar killed it. Just my opinion. NASCAR doesn’t like there fans.”

Conversely, another supporter hailed the move as a masterstroke, asserting, “This is 100% the move. I’ve always thought TJ would be better with Dale than on DBC. Nothing against DBC, just Dale and TJ have great chemistry which has only gotten better since Dale has got out of the car. Really looking forward to this year.”

One enthusiast, thrilled about the partnership, remarked, “So cool to see TJ coming back to DJD. I’ll need to tune into more episodes to see what kind of shenanigans they get up to.”

A fan noted the dynamics of the DJD podcast, saying, “DJD works best with a cohost. Someone needs to keep Ralph in line. BTW, why are we using legal names for the hosts?!? “

Meanwhile, Dale Jr. also affirmed that Freddie Kraft would remain at the helm of the Door Bumper Clear show, with Tommy Baldwin likely joining him on board.