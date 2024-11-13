“So Happy for You And Your Family!”: Chase Briscoe’s Adorable Post Melts NASCAR Fans’ Hearts

After rounding off his final race with Stewart-Haas Racing at Phoenix Raceway, Chase Briscoe is relishing his downtime with family. With his next season’s plans already secured — set to take the wheel of the #19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 — Briscoe is fully embracing the off-season.

Advertisement

He recently posted a heartfelt video of himself on a seesaw with his eldest son, Brooks, who was born on October 2, 2021. In the video, young Briscoe was beaming from one end of the seesaw while Chase balanced the other, capturing the moment on camera. He aptly summed up the scene with a simple caption: “Off season “

Fans were quick to shower affection on the adorable post from the former SHR driver, with comments like, “Dad life. Best life.” echoing the joy of parenthood. A devoted NASCAR fan encouraged Briscoe to cherish every moment, remarking, “I know you do, but count your blessings, they are many! So happy for you and your family!”

Nostalgia struck another supporter who reminisced about their own parenting experience, saying, “Man I miss those days. Enjoy it now while they’re little! Time flies by quick. Enjoy your off season Chase!”

Meanwhile, another fan, already excited for his return to the track, shared, “What’s up Chase have fun with family this offseason! Can’t wait to see you race in 2025!!!”

After a difficult chapter in their lives with the loss of their first child through a miscarriage in 2020, Briscoe and his wife were graced with the joy of their son, Brooks, a year later. Their happiness tripled recently as they welcomed twins, Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy, born on October 8, 2024, expanding their family and filling their home with even more love.

Briscoe’s life after the birth of his twins

Life at the Briscoe household has turned a hectic page since the arrival of twin joys. Reflecting on his balancing act between the racetrack and home, the new #19 JGR driver described the hustle as pure chaos, noting: “I’m going back and forth. So, I mean, it’s chaotic, but without that support system and without that family support, it would be way harder.”

With the added responsibility of two new family members, the former #14 driver acknowledged a shift in his outlook. “I think your perspective just changes,” he mused, recognizing the heightened motivation that comes with providing for his growing family.

While the pressure of competition was undeniable, he shared that having two more kids has added motivation knowing that he has two more mouths to feed. Yet, he knew his value wasn’t tied to his finish-line position or his playoff progression.

As Briscoe savors the off-season, basking in precious moments with his family, he is poised for a strong return in 2025. Taking over the reins of the car once driven by Martin Truex Jr., he knows the expectations will be high to make a stronger comeback.