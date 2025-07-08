Steve Letarte Explains Why Ross Chastain Should Be the One to Call Joey Logano and Admit He Was Wrong at Chicago

While Shane van Gisbergen might have swept last weekend’s accolades on Saturday and Sunday, many drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series field were feeling aggrieved with each other. Two of them were Ross Chastain and Joey Logano, who clashed on track in the Windy City.

Advertisement

The point of contention came on a late restart during the Chicago Street Race’s first dry-weather edition, where Chastain was seen mercilessly dumping Logano after he thought the Team Penske driver was the one who spun him. The duo also got into a heated argument after they got out of their cars, with the No. 22 Ford driver livid with the Trackhouse star.

Chastain and Logano have had their fair share of run-ins this year, with their first disagreement happening at another road course — Circuit of the Americas — earlier this season.

Although it initially seemed like Logano was at fault, Chastain being spun around into the tire barrier was a result of a chaotic restart that saw many drivers push each other after Austin Cindric managed to plow the field due to a rear lockup. Replays showed Kyle Larson’s No. 5 car as the one that actually pushed Chastain into a spin, with Logano trying to hold on to his car.

According to former crew chief turned analyst Steve Letarte, the ball now firmly rests in Chastain’s court to apologize to Logano and end the squabble. Given their reputation in the sport, Letarte argued that the current scenario is a result of two extremely aggressive drivers known for their no-holds-barred style of racing, coming together.

“They are very much cut from the same cloth. They are the same mindset. So, when stubborn gets with stubborn, we are all going to basically prosper in those situations… If I’m Chastain, I’m calling Joey Logano this week, taking my butt-chewing,” said Letarte on Inside the Race.

He further elaborated on how Trackhouse Racing and the No. 1 Chevy driver are the figurative underdogs compared to Logano and Team Penske’s standing in the sport, and do not want a three-time Cup Series champion and a powerhouse team to be stacking against them as they rise through the ranks.

It remains to be seen if Ross Chastain decides to own up to what clearly was a misunderstanding on his part. Given the heat of the moment and the conditions during the race, his actions could be excused, especially if he acknowledges his mistake.