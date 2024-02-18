Brad Keselowski Reveals the Biggest Difference Between Daytona and Talladega

One of the biggest compliments that the infamous Talladega Superspeedway has ever received was through the unforgettable words of the late Barney Hall: “Don’t race anywhere in the world like (we) do at Talladega.” However, Daytona is often referred to as the sister track of Talladega. On that note, one might wonder how racing in Talladega is different from racing in Daytona. In a recent pre-race interview, RFK Racing’s owner Brad Keselowski revealed the main point of difference between these two tracks and what happens as a result of that difference.

According to Keselowski, the biggest difference is that Daytona is narrower than Talladega. “The difference in the width of the tracks,” said the #6 driver. “It changes the techniques that work or don’t work and that plays out with a significant impact on the results.”

So what happens if the number of lanes is lesser in Daytona than in Talladega? “You just see more aggressive blocking (at Daytona) because the thought is, I can contain somebody where there’s only three lanes whereas at Talladega, for a good part of the track, there is four-five lanes,” Keselowski added.

Speaking of Talladega, Corey LaJoie of Spire Motorsports explained that racing at the 2.66-mile-long oval is more speed-centric, therefore, adding more importance to drafting strategies. “The only time you’re lifting really at Talladega is because you’re trying to create some momentum, trying to create a run, trying to back yourself up from the guy in front of you and trying to get your line moving,” said LaJoie.

Is the double duty getting too much for Brad Keselowski?

Being a team owner and a full-time racecar driver, Brad Keselowski is no stranger to managing various roles at the same time. And with that comes countless hours of dedication, work, and several sleepless nights. But is Keselowski happy putting so much on the line?

The man himself said, “It’s not easy wearing all these hats, but I’m determined to give it my all. I believe in the potential of this team, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.” Speaking of his talent and his chance to win this year’s Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Brad’s got the talent, the experience, and now the resources to make a serious run for the checkered flag. He’s a dark horse, but I wouldn’t count him out.”

With the new Ford Mustang and the newest tech alliance that RFK Racing has formed, perhaps Keselowski will finally be able to snap his winless streak that started in 2021 when he won the 10th race of the season at Talladega. But back then, he was racing for Team Penske.

Can he bag his first win for RFK Racing this year?