Rookie Riley Herbst Managing High Expectations from Bosses at 23XI Amid Difficult Stretch of Results

Riley Herbst, who is the latest driver in the 23XI Racing, is navigating all the Cup tracks for the first time in the Next Gen car, trying to fulfill the expectations of his bosses, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Naturally, given the performance shown by Tyler Reddick last season, the owners would be expecting Bubba Wallace and Herbst both to do good, despite the latter being in his rookie full-time season.

In the first eight races of the season, Herbst has bagged four top-20 finishes, marking a consistent start with three P17 finishes in his initial Cup outings.

However, his early momentum, accentuated by another top-20 finish at Las Vegas, has lagged recently, with his last three races at Homestead, Martinsville, and Darlington yielding finishes of 33rd, 31st, and 34th, respectively.

Sharing insights into his adjustment to the expectations at 23XI Racing, Herbst noted, “The expectations at 23XI Racing are extremely high, which is good. That means you have fast race cars and good people around you, and that’s all I can ask for. Now it is about capitalizing on this opportunity and just trying to be better.”

He elaborated on the team dynamics, acknowledging that anticipations are a frequent topic of conversation in the team but it is mostly regarding the journey of continuous improvement.

He acknowledged that stepping up to the Cup Series is a big leap, and he is embracing the challenge. While the ultimate goal is to win races, his focus is on securing small victories by finishing better every weekend and ensuring each race aligns with the team’s objectives.

Herbst credited his teammates, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, for their guidance and noted that Denny Hamlin has been particularly influential. He emphasized the importance of being part of a supportive team.

Discussing his focus and growth, Herbst remarked, “I’m just trying to be better each week. It’s a big deal. I can’t iterate how hard it is, but I’m in the best situation possible. I’m excited about that, and just trying to get better.”

Looking ahead, Herbst will next compete in his #35 Next Gen Toyota at Bristol Motor Speedway, a venue where he previously notched two top-5 finishes during his Xfinity Series days.