“Sucks at Racing, His Team is Terrible”: Jimmie Johnson Faces Backlash After Latest Venture Announcement Falls Flat With Fans

Jimmie Johnson’s latest foray into the world of NASCAR broadcasting and media has not been the most popular with his fans. The 7-time Cup Series champion who now owns a team in the sport’s top tier, recently announced his podcast Never Settle, which he is slated to co-host with journalist Marty Smith.

Advertisement

With the first episode dropping on the 12th of this month, the podcast is expected to be a weekly affair, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday. NASCAR fans did not seem to take to this news kindly, with several reactions pouring in online. “So he absolutely sucks at racing , his team is terrible, now a terrible podcast with an overrated wannabe announcer. Got it,” said one fan, scrutinizing Johnson’s upcoming endeavor.

“Marty is so annoying. And Jimmie is destroying Richard petty legacy,” continued the same person, giving his take on how Legacy Motor Club, Johnson’s Cup Series team’s performance is tarnishing Petty’s legacy, a co-owner in the organization.

Just what we need.. another podcast — KC (@kyrcar81) February 7, 2025

“Bad move Marty should’ve gone with Kyle Busch,” opined another, wanting to see the Richard Childress Racing regular in Johnson’s place owing to his more colorful personality, directly in contrast with the #84 driver, who often plays it safe. “Not many more annoying than Smith,” pitched in another fan, critiquing Smith’s likeability.

With the podcast slated to go live next week on all major podcast platforms as well as SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the SiriusXM app, it remains to be seen how the same is ultimately received by the fans.

Johnson’s IMSA expansion also did not sit well with his fans

With Legacy Motor Club’s current form and the performance and results the team has been bringing over the course of their existence in the sport, Johnson decided to go sportscar racing with the organization, which also received flak from the fraternity.

Inspired by Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks and his fellow owner’s exploits in other forms of motorsports, most notably MotoGP, the 7-time Cup Series champion seems to have bitten the bug himself.

With neither of Legacy MC’s two full-time entries in the sport’s top tier cracking the top 25 last year, the reservations from the community received by the driver-turned-team owner are not completely baseless.

With the debut of his podcast next week, Johnson will also be preparing to qualify for the 67th Daytona 500 the same weekend, a race which he does not have a guaranteed starting position for yet.