“Takes a Lot of Guts”: Brad Keselowski Lauded by Fans After Touching Video Gives Insight Into Ownership Transition

Jun 23, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) is introduced before the start of the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

When Brad Keselowski transitioned to a Cup team co-owner role three years ago — after closing his Truck Series team Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017 — there was widespread speculation about the outcome of such a move. Yet, Keselowski entered RFK Racing as an owner with a confident outlook, seeing it as an opportunity to craft something truly significant, despite being fully aware of the hurdles that lay ahead.

In a recent clip shared on his official X handle from his YouTube channel video, Keselowski delved into his reasons for embracing the role at RFK. He explained, “There were a number of reasons why the opportunity to be a team owner at RFK was super interesting for me. I think first and foremost the ability to drive the car and own it, and be a part of the decision-making is something that I enjoy.”

He elaborated further, “Day one walking into what’s now RFK, I knew it was going to be a lot of challenges. Can’t wouldn’t have come in if it wasn’t you know it was part of the fun was knowing that you get to you know fix it and tune it up a lot of things to work through still a lot of things to work through but we we clicked and and checked a lot of boxes.”

When I became co-owner of @RFKRacing, I knew the challenges ahead, but I also saw an opportunity to build something truly special. In this video, we're giving you a closer look at how we’ve evolved as a team and continue to grow into the 2025 season. It's been an incredible… pic.twitter.com/WMFDwiXNKf — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 7, 2025

Listening to his take, fans became vocal in their admiration for Keselowski’s daring career shift, with one expressing, “Takes a lot of guts to do what you did!”

Another supporter added, “You are doing a great job Brad. Whatever good things happen you deserve them. Beautiful family by the way.”

An enthusiast shared, “Awesome commentary about the move to RFKRACING. So glad you made the move. So looking forward to 2025 season. Let’s go racing. #6neverquits❤️”

Since Keselowski stepped into his role with the Cup team, the RFK Racing team has achieved six race victories from 2022 to 2024, with five of those wins credited to their #17 driver, Chris Buescher. Keselowski himself won his first Cup race for RFK Racing last year at Darlington Raceway, securing his spot in the playoffs.

Over the three seasons, while Buescher has secured finishes of 21st, 7th, and 17th, Keselowski has concluded the seasons in 24th, 8th, and 13th places, respectively.

How has RFK Racing evolved under Keselowski’s leadership?

Since Brad Keselowski joined the team, RFK Racing has undergone consequential transformations. Beyond procedural and aesthetic updates to the team’s headquarters, the addition of a third charter for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a big expansion. It marks the first time since 2016 that the organization will field three drivers in the series.

Keselowski highlighted this expansion as a key milestone, stating, “Growth and development for us here at RFK uh is really signaled in 2025 by adding a third Charter and all the resources that go behind it a lot of personnel that’s a big mark for us.”

However, he considers securing Kroger as a Blue Chip sponsor to be the height of their achievements, likening it to securing the number one draft pick. Keselowski further reflected that witnessing the company’s growth both competitively on the track and corporately is immensely satisfying.