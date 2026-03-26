“I Wish I Would’ve Done That”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Candid About the One Regret That Still Haunts His Racing Career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. should not be having regrets looking back at his professional career today. He won the Busch Series championship twice, reached Victory Lane 26 times in the Cup Series, and most important of all, lived up to his legendary surname, earning his way into the sport’s Hall of Fame. But there was one thing he wished he’d done well when he was young and fit.

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Speaking to Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton in the recent episode of SPEED, Dale Jr. mentioned that he should have taken the chances he got to participate in the IndyCar Series back in the day.

NASCAR can be considered by many to be the biggest in the country, but Indy is seen as equally prestigious. The Indianapolis 500 for one, is one of the crown jewels of motorsports, with even F1 drivers from Europe keeping it on their bucket list. Sadly, Earnhardt Jr. didn’t follow through on his wish on time.

He said, “I always kind of wondered what that would feel like and just saying that now I’m probably going to get another couple offers, but that ship has sailed.”

“I wish I would have done that,” Dale Jr. continued. “I wish I would have done that really because when I was younger in my 30s, I had some opportunities just to go feel it. Not really go race and do the things that [Kyle] Larson does. I don’t need to go race, but I just really would love to know what that car feels like going around such a historic racetrack.”

A lot of drivers in the past have crossed over from NASCAR to IndyCar and vice versa in the past. Drivers like Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson have even had their fair share of success in it. But to watch Dale Jr. do that would have been a truly memorable and iconic moment.

A glimpse of Dale Jr. in the IndyCar Series

Dale Jr.’s hypothetical success in Indy will forever remain just that: hypothetical. But one could grasp an idea by taking a short trip down memory lane, back to 2020, when in an open-wheel simulation event, he finished 3rd in the Chevrolet 275 for the IndyCar iRacing challenge. The race went down at a virtual Michigan International Speedway.

Notably, he finished only behind Simon Pagenaud (2019 Indianapolis 500 champion) and Scott McLaughlin (Three-time Supercars champion).

Dale Jr. started 18th in his No. 3 Chevrolet and drove to the front in 85 laps using methodical racing strategies. His performance was a key indicator of how well he could have driven an actual car on a real track.