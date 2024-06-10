“Thank God Fox Is Gone”: NASCAR Fans Bash FOX Sports as Ross Chastain Spins Kyle Busch Around at Sonoma

The 16th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season saw teams and drivers visit the twists and turns of the Sonoma Raceway. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 last Sunday saw Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson bag his third win of the season on a day where strategy played a key part in deciding the outcome on track.

The 110-lap-long race also marked FOX Sports’ final weekend covering the 2024 season of NASCAR’s highest echelon with NBC Sports taking over for the remainder of the year. NBC will be seen covering the remaining 10 regular season races along with the postseason playoffs as drivers go head-to-head to decide the 2024 champion.

Nice work for your first year in the booth, @KevinHarvick! Kevin, @mikejoy500 and @ClintBowyer sign off for the 2024 FOX: NASCAR season. pic.twitter.com/fwHb7PHy3G — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 9, 2024

While Sonoma Raceway’s recently resurfaced asphalt did play a role in how the Next Gen Cup car behaved on the track and what kind of racing product it put forward, there was not a complete lack of overtaking as anticipated by some before the event.

Australian Supercars drivers Cam Waters and Will Brown also made their NASCAR Cup debuts last Sunday with both drivers gaining an interest in the sport after Shane van Gisbergen’s success in stock car racing.

NASCAR fans were highly critical of FOX Sports after Sonoma Cup race

Fans of the sport recently took to social media to voice their displeasure with how FOX Sports covered NASCAR’s most recent Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. With several important aspects of the race not being shown by the coverage to the fans as well as an onslaught of advertisements during crucial moments, fans seemed displeased with the broadcasting giant.

Some of the fraternity’s comments from social media surrounding the same topic are as follows, “Thank god fox is gone” and “Thank god for on-board cameras. Almost like there’s no TV coverage of the race.” Others also chimed in with similar sentiments and wrote, “so glad fox showed these, oh wait…”, “Can we see when Chase punted Chastain in 11?”

Thank god for on-board cameras. Almost like there’s no TV coverage of the race. — 24/7 NASCAR (@NASCAR247) June 9, 2024

NASCAR is expected to go live from Iowa Speedway next weekend as NBC Sports returns to their broadcasting duties for the second half of the 2024 Cup Series season. The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 Powered By Ethanol will is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, 20224 at 7:00 pm ET.