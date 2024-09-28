“Thank You For Helping Those in Need”: NASCAR Fans Hail Bristol Amid Hurricane Helene Tragedy

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 07: The field races through Turn 1 in front of a small crowd during the Monster Energy Cup Series Food City 500 on April 7, 2019, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 07 Monster Energy NASCAR Motorsport USA Cup Series – Food City 500 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190407060500

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday a little after 11 pm ET near Perry, Florida, and caused unprecedented damage to human lives and property. No one knew what to expect since this was the first Category 4 storm to hit Florida’s Big Bend region since 1851. As per reports, 39 people have lost their lives and millions suffered power outages. In these trying times, the only silver lining is how people help each other out and the Bristol Motor Speedway plays a big role in that.

Helene forced many people out of their homes who didn’t have anywhere to go. Perhaps their homes were too decimated by the storm to go back before repairs were made. The hurricane has now weakened to a post-tropical storm with wind speeds of 35 mph. This is down from 140 mph earlier. To help out the community, Bristol is opening up its Medallion Campground for those seeking shelter after the devastating storm.

🚨EVACUEES WELCOME!🚨 The Speedway’s Medallion campground is located off Hwy 394 just minutes off of Interstate 81. pic.twitter.com/cK6pTX5ejr — Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) September 27, 2024

“Their campgrounds by the dragstrip are good. This is Bristol’s property, not the one by the fan area that is not Bristol’s. Obviously, Bristol would tell people to come camp there if it wasn’t OK,” veteran motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass wrote in an answer to a fan’s question about the matter on social media.

NASCAR-related organizations have a rich history of helping people in need. The Bristol Motor Speedway is doing the same thing. Wind speeds of Hurricane Helene rose to an unprecedented 140 mph. That’s as terrifying as it gets. Homes and lives were destroyed and people who have been left with nothing just want a roof over their heads for the time being.

Bristol Motor Speedway hailed for humanitarian step

It was not just race fans that praised Bristol this time, but the general public as well. Social media was flooded with praise for the track owners as they did their part to help out the community. “That’s awesome Bristol! Thank you for helping those in need,” one user commented. “This is why Bristol is goated,” quipped another. Only a few days ago, the track played host to a Cup Series playoff race that had seen thousands in attendance.

“Y’all are the best. There’s some folks that are going to be out of their homes for a long time,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Awesome of you all looking out for the public,” quipped another. The track has even said that those taking shelter under its roof will have full access to the bathhouse facilities also free of charge.

Hurricane Helene truly has wreaked havoc and millions are suffering in its aftermath. It will be up to organizations and venues like Bristol Motor Speedway to do everything in their power to help out the fans that sell out its grandstands every year and enjoy the action they’ve been served.