“That’s Insane”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Left in Awe of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

One of the biggest takeaways from NASCAR’s season opener, the Daytona 500, was regarding its Grand Marshall, who was none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The global superstar left everyone in awe and won the hearts of many with his kind words toward NASCAR and his respectful gestures towards the event as well as the people. This also left Dale Earnhardt Jr. in awe of The Rock.

He spoke about this on his podcast show as he said, “Really kind comments about NASCAR from the Rock. The guy did a good job. I compare the people we bring to our events to the other events. Are we matching? Are we meeting what’s happening in the Super Bowl and so forth? The Rock is right in that range of some mega-celebrity. He’s a great promoter. So he knows how to make it sound great.”

“He came in and did a good job.”

Another thing that Earnhardt Jr. found cool about Johnson’s part in the Daytona 500 ‘weekend’ was the fact that he stayed despite him having no obligations considering the race was postponed. “Lot of people, they leave. ‘I’m not gonna stay. Sorry. I got things to do.’ But he stayed,” Junior said.

“I heard they put him up in this little thing and they emptied out the suite next to him so he could bring all his workout gear and have a little gym,” he continued, to which his wife, Amy Earnhardt added, “He went to bed and woke up at midnight to do a middle-of-the-night workout.”

“It’s insane. Who’s doing that? Only him,” Junior reacted.

Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. richer than Dwayne Johnson?

Both being huge superstars of their respective industries, Dale Earnhardt Jr. of NASCAR, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of WWE and Hollywood, it’s worth wondering if Earnhardt is richer than one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. According to Celebritynetworth, Johnson is currently worth $800 million.

However, Earnhardt has a significantly lower net worth of $300 million.

But even though he is nowhere close to matching The Rock in net worth, Earnhardt is the richest driver in NASCAR. Moreover, he is a prolific businessman who has been on the verge of revolutionizing the media landscape in the sport with his media company, Dirty Mo Media.

All in all, Dale Earnhardt Jr. remains arguably the biggest name and brand in NASCAR despite having retired from the sport many years ago.