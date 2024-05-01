NASCAR Star William Byron’s Charity Golf Tournament Raises $300,000; All Details Inside

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron hosted his charitable foundation’s 4th annual golf tournament on April 29. The purpose of the event was to help raise funds to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, a one-to-one mentoring organization. The organization aims to raise $2.2 million every year Byron’s tournament plays a crucial role in helping reach that target.

After raising over $300,000 this year, Byron spoke to WCNC. He said, “It’s definitely a huge deal. It’s something that is close to my heart, my sister and I were “Bigs” growing up in high school and definitely an important aspect of, you know, giving back to the community here and just excited for it.” The sold-out tournament was held in the Providence Country Club this time.

As he stated, he was a Big Brother himself as a youngster and hopes to lend others a chance at getting the same opportunities that he did. The tournament has been Byron’s primary source of funding for all charitable work. He has also supported other organizations including the Dale Jr. Foundation, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, and Speedway Children’s Charities.

How Big is William Byron on the golf course as a player?

Continuing to talk about his own game on the course, Byron revealed that he was an eight handicap. He will be playing in the Wells Fargo championship that’s turning up at Charlotte between May 6 and 12. “I’m excited for that. It’s gonna be nerve-wracking,” he said. “Kyle Larson told me that it’s the most nerve wracking thing he’s ever done.”

“So, I’m looking forward to that and then, you know, being on the range beforehand… He also told me that’s really nerve wracking because you’re up next to pro. So, um, I’m just excited to meet some of those guys. I love, love golf and love to watch. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Byron had been amongst the audience in the Augusta National Golf Club during the recent Master’s Week. He told reporters earlier this season, in Texas, that he loved the experience. The HMS driver believed that the Augusta Club was a highly fan-oriented space and compared it to the historic tracks in NASCAR. “I’ve been once or twice,” he said. “It’s just a very special place and just has that kind of history behind it… That aura when you walk in. So, it’s really cool.”