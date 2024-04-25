“Stop Being a Pu**y”: Ian Garry Goes Straight to Colby Covington’s DMs, Urging Him to Sign the Contract

Colby Covington has made himself a lot of enemies in the UFC over the past few years. ‘Chaos’ has several fighters calling him out to settle their differences in the octagon. The most recent addition to that list is upcoming star Ian Garry. After some back and forth on social media, Ian Garry took it upon himself to pressurize Colby Covington into signing their fight contract. When that did not work, ‘The Future’ took it up a notch.

Ian Garry took to Instagram on April 23 to send a message to Colby Covington. ‘The Future’ posted a video of himself stating the date. He went on to add that everyone knows who his next fight was going to be and urged Covington to sign the contract. ‘The Future’ warned Covington that he could not talk all that trash online and not back it up.



Garry’s tone suggested that the UFC had already offered him a contract which he had signed and was just waiting on Covington to confirm in order for the bout to become official. However, the video put out by Garry did not do the trick. Therefore, the 26-year-old took matters into his own hands and sent Colby Covington a message on Instagram. The message said,

“Stop being a pu**y your foot is fine agree to the fight. You can’t talk all that shit and not back it up COWARD.”



Garry recently secured an impressive win over Geoff Neal in his recent outing in the UFC. After the win, he had his eyes set on one fighter only. Garry’s pursuit of Covington has been relentless since then.

Will Colby Covington back all his trash talking?

‘Chaos’ has not exactly been the most active fighter in the UFC over the past few years. After his recent loss against Leon Edwards, he blamed ring rust for his performance and stated that he wanted to be more active in the promotion this year. Well, if Covington really meant it, he has a fight with an exciting story line awaiting him.



According to tweets made by Ian Garry, it seems that the UFC might be looking to place the fight on the same card as Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, in order for it to happen, there is a crucial signature that is missing. Will Covington be brave enough and back his trash talking is now for the world to see.