“I’m Not That Dumb”: Patrick Mahomes Puts the Haters in Their Place Who Accused Him of Handing the Lombardi to a Stranger

Every win deserves a celebration and Patrick Mahomes has never shied away from celebrating his wins. After winning the Super Bowl for the second time, Mahomes and his team had a wild celebration during the parade. There was a lot of champagne, a lot of support from the crowd, and a lot of excitement from both the players as well as the crowd. Amid all the celebration mayhem, Mahomes was captured doing something unthinkable: handing over the Lombardi Trophy to a random stranger in the crowd. However, Mahomes recently made the situation clear as he sat down with Complex.

While interviewing with Complex, the KC Chiefs QB was reacting to some of the tweets that mentioned him. Mahomes went on to react to numerous tweets that mentioned his teammate Travis Kelce as well as his own graduation. Interestingly, one of the comments accused Mahomes of being so drunk that he handed over the trophy to a member of the crowd.

When he came across the tweet, he had an interesting reaction. He went on to say, “ That was a replica trophy. I’m not that dumb just to hand the trophy in the middle of a crowd.” Mahomes finally silenced all the haters who claimed that he was disrespecting the Lombardi Trophy. Interestingly, Mahomes isn’t the only QB with overboard celebrations after winning. The most successful QB in history has also had some trouble with Super Bowl celebrations.

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Who had the wilder celebration?

The year was 2021 and Tom Brady had just won his 7th Lombardi Trophy with the Bucs. As COVID protocol was still in place, the QB took to the water and a boat to celebrate. Interestingly, the QB did something very appalling when he celebrated the win. While he was on a boat, he ended up throwing the Lombardi Trophy on another boat. In true QB fashion, Brady’s throw was accurate. However, the QB since then has admitted to being inebriated when he decided to throw the trophy.

According to Sports Illustrated, he even admitted this on his podcast. He said, “I was definitely inebriated because had I not been there, I don’t think I would’ve taken the chance in realizing that thing would’ve fallen like 90 feet to the bottom of the bay. Would’ve been a disaster for me.”

Brady’s celebration was a lot more wild as compared to Mahomes’ parade tales. However, it definitely seems like great QBs have a special attachment to giving away the Lombardi Trophy to people around them.