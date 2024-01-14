Joey Logano Relationship History: Timeline, Marriage, Children of the NASCAR champion

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 30: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) with wife Brittany Logano on the red carpet at the NASCAR Awards Celebration, November 30, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: NOV 30 NASCAR Awards Celebration EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23113023

Did you know that Joey Logano’s wife Brittany, once friend-zoned him while they were dating? But it wasn’t Brittany’s fault at all. Logano admitted, “Looking back at it, I wouldn’t date me either.” But what exactly happened that had Brittany friend-zone the Ford pilot? Let’s dive deeper into the relationship timeline of Team Penske’s star driver and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Logano revealed how he met his childhood love, Brittany Baca. “My sister introduced me to her once and then we met again at a Christmas party,” he said. “I was 16, she was 15. So we dated for a couple months and then she friend-zoned me because I was the most awkward 16-year-old you’ve ever met. All I did was race.”

As both the interviewer and the driver burst out into laughter, the latter explained that he was homeschooled from the third grade and hence, the only human interaction he had was at the racetracks.

Unfortunately, that consisted mainly of guys. So it’s only normal for him to have gotten nervous while talking to someone as charming as Brittany.

Tying the knot with Brittany Baca was a road full of hurdles for Logano

Clumsy as ever, even his first move at winning Brittany’s heart was a disaster. On one occasion, Logano pulled the chair away from under Brittany as she was about to sit down. Of course, it was a mistake. But Brittany was not impressed at all. Nevertheless, they started talking. Logano referred to that moment as their “break-the-ice moment”.

After dating for a couple of years, the speedster decided to pop the big question. Like everyone else, he too got a ring. But Joey Logano is a car guy. And that is exactly why he decided to get his girlfriend.

“She was driving around this old Jeep Cherokee that was gonna break down any second,” admitted Logano. “So her dream car was the 0405 T-Birds (Ford Thunderbird). I went on autotrader and got a seafoam green T-Bird.”

A ring and a brand new Ford Thunderbird. Who would say no to that? Brittany did not. Interestingly, the date when Logano asked Brittany to marry him was “11-12-13”. “I didn’t realize it was that date until that morning and I was like I’m gonna do it today,” he added. The love story found fruition a year later in December, when they got married with great pomp and show.

Does Joey Logano have children?

The lovebirds have three children together; two sons, Hudson Joseph Logano, and Jameson Logano, and a daughter, Emilia Logano, who joined the Logano household back in February 2022.

The couple heavily dotes on their kids, as bringing them into this world wasn’t a smooth journey. Brittany had to resort to in-vitro fertilization treatments to conceive Hudson and Jameson. Naturally, she never expected a third child. Brittany recalled, “We always said, if God blesses us with one more, that would be fantastic. Really, we never thought it would happen. But then, here came Emilia.”

Emilia’s birth was special as it happened barely hours after Logano won the 2022 Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Now, Joey Logano shares a happy home amidst the picturesque setting of North Carolina with his three beautiful children and the love of his life, Brittany.