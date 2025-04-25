“That’s Our Drinking Word!”: How Kyle Busch Once Used His Brother Kurt Busch as a Catchphrase to Force His Friends to Drink at Sonoma

May 8, 2022; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and Kurt Busch (45) wave to the fans in attendance prior to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Kyle and Samantha Busch appear to have made the most of the one-week break, turning up on multiple shows and podcasts. This includes heartfelt discussions on infertility and their foundation’s mission as well as lighter moments like joining Bert Kreischer on the latter’s show Something’s Burning.

While Kreischer cooked up sweet tea fried chicken sandwiches with pimento cheese and Alabama white sauce, the couple engaged in conversation with their host. However, one moment stood out.

Samantha reminded Kyle of a quirky phrase he used during the 2021 Sonoma race. Throughout that event, he and his team repeatedly said “Anything for Kurt” over the radio, puzzling viewers who had no context.

At the time, when pressed about it post-race, Busch dismissed it lightly: “Just inside joke. Essentially, it’s the drinking word of the day.” But recently, he peeled back the curtain and gave a more candid explanation of what the phrase actually meant.

Kyle Busch narrated that he and his friends arrived in Sonoma a week ahead of the scheduled race. Given the region’s reputation for world-class wines, particularly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and its 250-plus wineries spread across 13 American Viticultural Areas, the group spent their time indulging in wine tastings.

But then, midway through their trip, Kurt Busch’s name came up in conversation, and from that point forward, the phrase “Anything for Kurt” became the group’s running joke and their designated drinking prompt.

Busch explained, “It became the catchphrase of the trip. Yeah, and so it was like ‘Anything for Kurt’. And so, then it was like, hey, that’s our drinking word for Sunday.

“So, anytime I came over the radio and said ‘Anything for Kurt’ over the radio during the race… Our buddies and all of our friends were up in the suite, and so they had to drink,” Kyle Busch narrated hilariously.

Samantha Busch added to the story, noting that the inside joke didn’t stay inside for long. She said, “Then his crew chief got in on it, and his spotter. So then everybody was saying it, and all the fans could listen in on the radio.”

What started as a playful toast in the vineyards quickly spiraled into a full-blown trackside tradition, all in Kurt Busch’s name. Fans would certainly like to witness that playfulness in Kyle Busch yet again. However, for now, he needs to focus on his performance on the track. Maybe then, we’d be able to see him get his old grit back.