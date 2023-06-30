“That’s What We Did in LA” – Denny Hamlin Explains Why It’s Okay if Chicago Doesn’t Turn Out to Be ‘A Good Race’

As NASCAR finally inches towards the first-ever street course race in the history of the Cup series, excitement is reaching the sky. But so is the gloomy feeling of the possibility of the race being a disappointment, certainly from a racing perspective. So to all the skeptics, Denny Hamlin has a few words.

Advertisement

The 23XI Racing co-owner, who is not one to mince his words or criticism against NASCAR, recently explained why those who are worried about the quality of racing in Chicago, should focus on the bigger picture.

That picture is one which NASCAR projected, and successfully so, in Los Angeles last year with the Clash. The picture which is an attempt to attract more fans through not pure old-school racing necessarily, but through a grand, attractive event.

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin on his expectations from the street race this weekend

Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast show, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin opened up on his thoughts heading into the Chicago Street race.

“It’s definitely more about the event. It’s certainly, we know, and we got to lean into that, that it’s, we’re taking NASCAR cars and the racing into the town of Chicago,” he said. “I came from a team owner council meeting and they said, a large percentage of the new fans, or the fans who have bought tickets for Chicago, are first-time fans. That’s what we did in LA, right? When we went there, I think it was 60-70% new fans.”

“So hopefully this is a success because I know they’re putting a lot of effort into it, they’re promoting it well.”

Hamlin revealed how one of his friends from Chicago has been sending him pictures of the NASCAR banners and advertising going on in the city.

“Hopefully we have a good crowd, excited for that. Certainly, from a driver’s perspective, it’s going to be hard for us to not be critical. It’s just leaning into the event itself and understanding, it’s a historic event for our series to be on a street course for the first time,” he added.

Advertisement

Hamlin on the key to judging the Chicago Street race

Despite the factor of a historic event for the sport and the expectations around the racing product, Denny Hamlin opened up on the one thing which will be a good metric to judge the Chicago Street race.

“Ratings is one thing,” he said as per FOX Sports. “NASCAR is spending a significant amount to bring in new fans and bring the race to the city.” Hamlin claimed the ideal situation would be to see a good crowd at the track as well as the ratings to have a bump.

Now whether or not those things will happen, we’ll find out this weekend.