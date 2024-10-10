“The Ignorant Thirsty Men”: NASCAR Fans Defend Natalie Decker After Pregnancy Post Attracts Backlash

Natalie Decker is currently enjoying a special time in her life, celebrating nearly five months of pregnancy. But a few photos that she shared on social media recently sparked controversy. She sports what appears to be a black swimsuit in the pictures and a few critics weren’t pleased with her choice of attire.

One follower harshly commented on her post, “B**ch put some clothes on god damn. Your poor man gotta watch you out here being a sl*t for the world to see instead of humbly carrying your child. Cmon. Have some self-respect.” Another remarked, “Just begging for a sponsor begging for attention, you’ve ruined your career and now you’re doing this dress like you are to get attention is so sad and trashy.”

Decker responded to some of these unnecessarily tough comments but she was rather fortunate to have a large horde of fans defending her. Yet another fan said, “You knew exactly what you were doing posting those pics, lmao.” The female driver replied, “I didn’t realize the men on here wouldn’t understand the “half baked” joke about these photos… anyways this post was for the girls .”

She even highlighted the comment on her feed and reinforced her stance stating, “Exactly what I am doing is being proud of my body for growing a little baby. Us expecting to be Mama’s are proud of what are bodies are capable of!!”

Amid the criticism, several fans rallied around Decker, offering words of support such as, “The ignorant thirsty men. Congratulations on being a mom,” and “Why do some men have to sexualize everything‍♀️.”

Decker and Lemke reopen their family-owned Late Model team

As Natalie prepares to welcome her first child, her racing suit will hang idle for a while. Nonetheless, she’s not stepping away from the race track entirely. Together with her husband, Derek Lemke, Natalie recently revived their family-owned Late Model team for two special races in October.

Sharing the exciting news on her official X handle, Natalie wrote, “WE ARE GOING SHORT TRACK RACING as a family again! We will see you at @raceoktoberfest (October 3rd-6th) and @DellsRaceway (October 19th) with a baby on the way Derek and I are so excited to be back racing together with the Family Team. Derek will be driving the number 31 for both Race Weekends.[…]”

Decker also shared that she’s thoroughly enjoying her ‘babycation.’ However, she’s also looking forward to returning to the racing scene soon.