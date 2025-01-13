‘Bubba Wallace Is So Wrong’: NASCAR Fandom Calls Out Drivers Amid Insider’s Disbelief

Height is the one parameter that doesn’t determine the skill level of a driver inside a stock car. From towering stars like Austin Cindric to stout talents like Tyler Reddick, they’re all extraordinary racers well deserving of their spots in the NASCAR Cup Series. And yet, some choose to hide their real heights.

Advertisement

A strongly-followed NASCAR data analyst recently put up a driver height chart on his X handle. It carried some interesting and quite unbelievable numbers. Veteran spotter Freddie Kraft took a look at them and asked fans which driver’s height they thought was the most untruthful. The loudest voice yelled, “Bubba Wallace.”

Wallace’s height was recorded as 5 feet and 6 inches. Fans found this tough to believe. One comment said, “Bubba’s is so wrong but in the opposite direction of most lol… I’m 5’11 and he’s maybe an inch or two shorter than me.”

Another added with some evidence, “bubba wallace is way taller than Larson…remember Las Vegas a few years ago?”

If Bubba is really only 5’6″ then half the people above him are blatantly lying. — Jeffrey Hammond △⃘⃒ (@LikeBradPitt) January 12, 2025

Larson wouldn’t have liked his memory being rekindled in such an abrupt manner. The responses weren’t limited to Wallace and his friendly foe. One fan wrote, “Ross ain’t 6’1” for sure, and neither is Chase. I’ve met them both, I’m 6’1”, and I had a couple inches on both.” Watermelons and Most Popular Driver Awards don’t contribute to taller heights, it appears.

Another fan added to Chastain’s injury, “I’ve stood next to Ross Chastain many of times, and he’s not even 6’0”, much less over six lmao.” All this talk and discussion about driver heights resulted in turning the attention of the veteran driver Brad Keselowski. He had an interesting story of his to share on the account.

Keselowski’s trouble with the internet getting his height wrong

He wrote in response to the post, “Someone put my height in Wikipedia as 5-10” around 2009. Despite being 6’ tall and correcting this several times over the last 15 years, it always comes back 5-10.” He told fans that the funny story was a reminder that fans shouldn’t trust the internet.

Keselowski being at least six feet tall is a fact that anyone with good eyesight can verify. On the same note, it would be wise to not blindly believe the heights claimed on the internet. Carrying measuring tapes to the tracks and driver appearances should do the trick and solve any confusion.

The RFK Racing co-owner is currently gearing up for his team’s return to being a three-car organization. He has hired Ryan Preece to pilot the third entry and is eyeing a successful season in 2025. Every other driver on the list is on the same journey, awaiting the Clash at the Bowman Gray stadium.