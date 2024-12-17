“Almost to the Finish Line”: Natalie Decker’s Fresh Pregnancy Post Sparks Flurry of Reactions from Fans on Social Media

Completely embracing her journey to motherhood, part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker recently gave her fans an insight into how 30 weeks of carrying a baby have been for the 27-year-old. Expecting her first child with husband and fellow race car driver Derek Lemke, the DGM Racing driver shares regular updates with her fans, the latest of which came this week.

Advertisement

Decker elaborated on her almost seven-month-long pregnancy journey, along with showcasing her prominent baby bump with a picture of herself in the post. She captioned the post, “30 weeks down,” letting fans know the timeline of her pregnancy before the big day arrives for the first-time mother-to-be.

The stock car racing community embraced her as always as comments filled in with support and best wishes. “So awesome Natalie! I hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” wished one fan. “Almost to the finish line! Best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a blessed New Year!” wrote another.

You look awesome, Natalie! Love you so much! — Demon Hunter 39 (@Demon39racing) December 16, 2024

Giving an insight into how the remaining days of her pregnancy could feel like, one fan wrote, “Take care of yourself. The next 10 weeks will fly by.” Fans were also quick to compliment Decker on her pregnancy glow as one fan said, “You look very beautiful Natalie.”

Decker on embracing the ups and downs of pregnancy

In a previous pregnancy update from last week, Decker was not as upbeat as she was during this week’s post. Suffering from the natural discomforts and mood swings that come as a part and parcel of pregnancy, Decker was seen unhappy with how she looked last time around.

Elaborating on how her symptoms have been during this time, she took to Instagram to give her fans an update. She said in a video, “I feel so guilty even just saying this. I’m so over being pregnant. All the symptoms from my first trimester have come back: the nauseousness, the fatigue, the migraines, I could go on and on and on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Decker Lemke (@nataliedecker)

Being a first-time mother, the 27-year-old also seemed worried about her physical appearance during her time carrying a child, an aspect of parenthood that can often be daunting. “The biggest thing I’m struggling with is mentally just feeling good about myself and feeling like myself. I do not feel like myself at all. And I do not like looking at myself in the mirror. I don’t like the way I look,” she added.

Despite the lows of last week, she seems to have embraced the realities of childbearing and is back to being the jolly expectant mother that she is often seen as by her fans.