“The Pain of Defeat is Real”: How Joey Logano Keeps His Confidence During Slumps in Racing

In most sports, the math offers some mercy. Two teams square off, and each walks in with a clean fifty-fifty shot. Racing doesn’t deal that hand to anyone. In a field of 36 to 40 drivers, only one climbs out with the trophy, and even the sharpest talent can watch a win slip away because of variables far beyond skills.

Joey Logano learned that lesson the hard way. After steamrolling his way through the K&N Pro Series, Busch East, ARCA Menards, Trucks, and Xfinity, he entered the Cup stage expecting the same rhythm. Instead, the sport handed him a blunt dose of humility.

That reality check is exactly what Logano unpacked on the Donut Podcast with Joe Weber, where he spoke candidly about the sting of losing and the discipline required to survive the grind. He stressed the value of becoming a “good loser,” the kind who processes defeat quickly yet refuses to let confidence crumble.

“It’s hard if I’m being honest. It’s like these times, just it’s hard to stay confident when things aren’t going right. And we’re all human. I mean, you find ways to find little wins, do little things that can kind of keep you motivated and confident. Then the pain of defeat is real. And it needs to be. You can’t discredit it.”

Logano stressed that the hurt has purpose. “It’s supposed to hurt. It has to hurt to get better,” he continued, arguing that only by feeling the loss fully can a competitor sharpen the tools needed to rise above it. Over time, he’s learned how to channel that sting rather than drown in it.

He admitted the process didn’t come naturally. As a young driver, he won so routinely that he never had to wrestle with the mechanics of improvement. “As a kid racing, it was just bang, boom, boom,” he recalled. “I just jump in and win. I didn’t have to work at my craft. I was just good.”

But reaching the Cup Series meant facing peers who had been just good their entire lives. At that level, instinct isn’t enough. The margin separates those who evolve from those who fold.

Logano acknowledged he handled early adversity poorly. Losing blindsided him. “I was not (a good loser) then,” he admitted. “I didn’t even know what to do I was just getting beat and I was like okay, like this has never happened before.”

The spiral cost him his ride at Joe Gibbs Racing after seasons of middling results punctuated by a lone victory. That period, he said, was “a whole slice of humble pie,” one he needed more than he realized.

The lessons eventually forged a more grounded and resilient competitor. After joining Team Penske in 2013, Logano transformed his career trajectory, missing the playoffs only once and capturing three Cup championships.