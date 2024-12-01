What is the ‘Jimmie Johnson Champions Walk’, Honorary Tunnel Named After the 7x Champion at the Richmond Raceway?

On November 20, 2019, Jimmie Johnson announced his departure from full-time racing following the 2020 Cup Series season, though he left the door open for part-time stints in NASCAR. Following his transition from full-time competition, Johnson tested his mettle in the open-wheeled IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 and 2022.

After competing in three races in 2023, he returned to the NASCAR Cup Series for a nine-race cameo in 2024.

However, when Johnson first declared his retirement post the 2020 season from full-time racing, it was heartbreaking for fans of the sport and the NASCAR community. Richmond Raceway as a result came forward to pay homage to his illustrious career by establishing a champions walk in honor of the seven-time Cup champion.

19 years… It’s been an incredible journey, and one that I could’ve never dreamed of. I get to go out on my terms, with the support of my family and friends and for that, I am grateful and fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/JZ5C3tywn4 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 8, 2020

To celebrate Johnson’s outstanding career, the 0.750-mile-long short track where Johnson clinched three victories, dedicated a pedestrian tunnel in his honor. The tunnel, now known as the Jimmie Johnson Champions Walk, serves as a gateway to Richmond’s FanGrounds — a $30 million infield redevelopment initiative completed in 2018 that offers fans a firsthand look at teams working on their cars.

The inaugural inductees on the Johnson Champions Walk are NASCAR’s elite trio of seven-time champions: Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty. The venue announced that the walk will continue to feature future Cup Series champions and race winners at the track.

What is the ‘Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel?’

Just like Richmond Raceway, in recognition of Johnson’s seventh championship in 2016, Homestead-Miami Speedway paid tribute to the California native by naming the turn 3 tunnel at the facility “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel” in June 2020.

The designation spotlights its location as the southernmost tunnel of its kind in the continental United States, prominently positioned off Palm Drive and adorned with artwork inspired by Johnson.

Serving as a key access point to the renowned 1.5-mile intermediate track, the tunnel is frequented by drivers. Reflecting on this distinction at Homestead, a venue where he secured all of his titles, the celebrated former #48 Chevrolet driver remarked,

“It’s such an incredible honor to have this tunnel renamed for me. It’s going to be weird not driving in there with that familiar pit in your stomach. I have so many years in the past as we were in contention for championships. So many incredible memories were made at this track, I will always remember how special this place is to me.”

As of now, having transitioned to racing with Toyota this season, Johnson’s team faces challenges this season, but with the dawn of the new year, they are optimistic about achieving better results on the track.