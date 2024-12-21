“There Isn’t More Room in Mexico City”: Why Pato O’Ward Feels NASCAR’s Mexico Entry is Bad News for IndyCar

NASCAR’s overseas expansion for next year comes in the form of a road course race at the Autodromo Hemranos Rodriguez in Mexico City, marking the series’ first foray into international waters in the modern era. Pato O’Ward, one of the most prominent figures in American motorsports recently gave his take on what that meant for stock car racing and how it affects the NTT IndyCar Series.

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet fielded by Arrow McLaren SP, the Mexican national spoke on how the premier open-wheeled series in the United States of America missed the boat on an opportunity to expand into an overseas market, especially after O’Ward’s push for a home race in Mexico.

“They beat us to the cake. We’re not only late, but I strongly believe that there isn’t more room in Mexico City. Like, not only did they beat us there, but now that is not an option for IndyCar. You need to understand that these people save up their money to go to these events,” said O’Ward, speaking on whether IndyCar has a future in Mexico.

The 25-year-old driver amassed massive popularity since his debut in IndyCar in 2018, similar to his F1 counterpart and countryman Sergio Perez, who also has a cult following in the country. Despite continued efforts from his side since the 2022 season, the Arrow McLaren SP driver explained the mentality of the average race fan in his home country.

With two top-tier motorsport events already based out of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for next year in the form of NASCAR’s debut and the Mexican Grand Prix, being the third series to take on a cost-sensitive market would not yield the results it once would have with first-mover advantage now diminished.

“OK, maybe you can’t get it done for 2022, but it should have been a very hard push for it to be done by 2023 and at the latest 2024. Obviously, if I had all the money in the world, it would have already been part of the calendar,” further added the Monterrey native, speaking on the timeline of when the change should have happened.

Will Pato O’Ward participate in the upcoming NASCAR race in Mexico?

Speaking of realizing his dream of racing in front of his countrymen, the 25-year-old open-wheeled racer made his stock car racing intentions clear ahead of the 2025 edition of the new event.

“I would love to. I wish we could have done it as soon as the first time, which is next year, but it’s when we go to Gateway, and obviously my priorities lie in IndyCar, but I would love to do the next one. I don’t really have interest doing another race. I think it’d be cool,” said O’Ward, citing scheduling issues hampering his bid in 2025.

Pato’s addition to the field in 2026 would make him the second active Mexican national to race in the series with fellow countryman and Cup Series race winner Daniel Suarez taking the first rights.