mobile app bar

Steve Phelps on the Ace in the Hole That Can Give NASCAR’s International Ambitions a Push

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Has Made "Significant Gains" To Prevent "Catastrophic Injury Or Death" With Next Gen Car: Steve Phelps

NASCAR president Steve Phelps during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite publicly acknowledging that stock car racing’s brand of Americana can prove challenging to adapt to foreign markets, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps is not shying away from the new challenge that the sport has set for itself.

After successfully expanding into Mexico with the Viva Mexico 250 earlier this year, and talks surrounding a return to Canada soon, NASCAR could soon be seen rapidly growing out of US boundaries, in places it already has a strong fan following, and maybe in markets that need a little more introduction to its brand and style of motorsport.

At least that seems like Phelps‘ plan, with the overall NASCAR experience at the centre of it all. Elaborating on how the sport’s brand of ‘Americana’ makes it tricky to market outside the country, it is also exactly why the sport can make a lasting impact overseas.

With no brand of racing in the world like NASCAR and its no-holds-barred, self-policed, gritty style of racing, Phelps aims to bring the NASCAR ‘sensory experience’ outside the borders of the USA.

“I do believe that our style of racing is very up close and personal; there’s a lot of what we call beating and banging, so the cars get into each other. It’s just great racing. Ours is about a really sensory experience and one that I think globally is going to work out really well for us,” said Phelps.

He also touched on the amount of action found at once during a typical NASCAR race at an oval like Talladega, falling back on the number of overtakes and lead changes, which is often comparable to F1’s whole season’s worth.

“We have racing series right now in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe. They’re grassroots racing, they’re not our top-level racing, but we believe that there are other opportunities to create a global racing series. What that looks like at this particular point in time, I’m unsure, but I know as a sport and a brand and things Americana, it can work outside of our borders,” he added.

Whether NASCAR and its unique brand of racing have enough to pull in a global audience remains to be seen, based on how well the promotion can execute what seems to be an exciting plan for fans of racing from around the world.

If we have learnt anything from stock car racing’s past, it is that fans outside the USA, the average F1 enthusiast from England, or any other part of the world, can also appreciate what NASCAR has to offer. But only if it is presented in a manner that is up to global standards, often set by other series such as the World Endurance Championship, IMSA, and the like.

Forget Europe, NASCAR already went to Japan in the late 1990s and proved it has a market there as well, with star power such as Dale Earnhardt to back it up. Maybe that is the missing link we need today, a bona fide superstar driver on the field?

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these