“They Don’t Make Mistakes” – Denny Hamlin Full of Praises for “King of Michigan” Kevin Harvick

Over the course of his illustrious career, which will come to an end at the end of the current season, Kevin Harvick has conquered several racetracks. But in the last few years, his record at Michigan has been exceptional, to say the least. Harvick has a total of 6 wins on that track. But 5 of those 6 have come in the last 6 years.

Advertisement

Moreover, he has 16 finishes inside the Top 5 and 23 finishes inside the Top 10. Perhaps this was the reason why the #4 driver was deemed “King of Michigan” in a recent episode of Denny Hamlin’s podcast.

In fact, Hamlin went on to point to the biggest strength of Harvick and what makes the #4 team such a threat on any given race day.

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin claims Kevin Harvick’s #4 team is king of ‘optimizing their day’

During a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast show, host Denny Hamlin and his co-host Jared Allen touched upon Kevin Harvick at Michigan in the last few years. Allen said, “Kevin Harvick, he’s been the King of Michigan in the last few years,” to which Hamlin replied, “Yeah, I know that but so much is different, it really is. I mean, the car is so much different.”

“Yes, he won in a Next Gen last year, there were a lot of factors that played into that, I think track position. The SHR cars were stronger last year than what they are this year.”

Hamlin continued, “They are the absolute king of optimizing their day. They don’t make mistakes. That #4 team just does a phenomenal job every week of finishing where they’re supposed to finish. Kevin’s race craft and Rodney’s chemistry. Between the two of them, even when they don’t have the fastest car, they find a way to put themselves in the picture at the end.”

Kevin Harvick remains winless in his final year in NASCAR

Having won the Richmond race last year to end his winless streak and then winning the following race at Michigan to make it back-to-back, Kevin Harvick announced in some fashion that he still had it. But this year, Harvick is still winless. But that doesn’t mean it has been a disappointing season for him so far.

Advertisement

Harvick is currently ranked in 8th place with 6 finishes inside the Top 5 and 11 finishes inside the Top 10. His best result this year came in the Coca-Cola 600 when he finished in 2nd place. But other than that, the 2023 season has been a season with consistently good results for the #4 team who would undoubtedly want to go as far as they can into the season.

But regardless of what happens with his season, the #4 driver has had enough of racing in NASCAR considering he emphasized his decision to put a full stop on his career a couple of months ago.