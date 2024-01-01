Dale Earnhardt’s 11-Year-Old Grandson Announces Himself on Big Stage

Wyatt Miller, a fourth-generation Earnhardt, has been building up his racing resume across dirt tracks in the country for the last few years. With a notable few wins popping up over the calendars, the 11-year-old hit it big during the 2024 Tulsa Shootout. He participated in four classes – Restricted Wing, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted A-Class Wing, and Outlaw-Wing – and ended up winning the Golden Driller award for his victory in the Restricted A-Class Wing.

The youngster had started his race at the pole and finished it the same too quickly for the others to catch up with him. He said after receiving the award, “I definitely did not think it was that easy. Because Jett Nunley was outside of me, behind me and everywhere. Good people. But we had a really good car.”

He proceeded to thank his sponsors and celebrate his win with his family. Miller is the son of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister Kelley Earnhardt and L.W. Miller. He also won in the Outlaw Wing Heat race apart from the A Class Wing championship at the shootout. Taking home a Driller after competing with 139 skilled drivers ought to have Miller and all the Earnhardts proud.

Though Miller did finish the race by leading each of the 20 laps in the race, it wasn’t before there was a bit of drama. Jett Nunley, whom mentioned in his post-race interview, had connected with him during the race and sent himself into a spin. Though Nunley did regain his spot and finish third, he wasn’t very pleased with how Miller drove.

The destiny of Wyatt Miller, the latest to join the Earnhardt racing dynasty

Miller’s family on both his mother and father’s side has racing ingrained in them. It is only natural for him to feel the need for speed with such genes in him. Talking about Miller’s love for racing, Kelley Earnhardt said in a video to NASCAR this year, “My dad always said if something happens to me in a race car I’m doing what I love doing. I don’t want to keep my kids from doing something they’re passionate about”.

His work in the dirt tracks has earned him the nickname ‘The Thriller’. He competes in the local A Class Wing Micro Division at the Millbridge Speedway in NC. Miller is also the division’s reigning champion and the 2021 Beginner Box Stock champion. The 2022 season saw him win Restricted Micro-Sprint races at the Solomon Valley Speedway and Jefferson County Speedway. With credentials like this, it should only be a while before he climbs up the ranks and gets spotted on NASCAR’s horizon.